A Nigerian man has sparked online conversations after reacting to the delay in FIFA’s verdict on the match dispute between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and DR Congo.

The man, identified as Viktor M. Uduak, shared his opinion on X, expressing frustration over the time taken to announce a decision.

NFF challenges Super Eagles vs. DR Congo match

Nigeria lost to DR Congo in the CAF World Cup playoff final on November 16, 2025. The match ended 1–1 in regulation time before DR Congo secured a 4–3 victory on penalties.

On December 15, 2025, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) filed a formal complaint with FIFA, alleging that DR Congo fielded up to nine ineligible players during the match.

As of February 22, 2026, FIFA’s final decision on the protest had not been announced, although reports suggested a ruling was expected around February 16.

Man reacts to FIFA's delay on verdict

Reacting to this, Viktor Uduak suggested that the global football body was drawing attention by delaying the verdict.

He claimed that the situation was being used to generate excitement around international football. He said that it has now created unnecessary speculation among football lovers.

His comments come amid strong anticipation among Nigerian football lovers, who have been awaiting the FIFA decision and its possible implications for the Super Eagles.

The man said:

"FIFA is using Nigeria Super Eagles to chase clout because the world cup lacks hype. Though, FIFA did say the same thing of inability to hype the prestigious tournament of 48 teams.

By now, the verdict between Nigeria and DR. Congo should have been known."

