As many people await FIFA’s decision on the World Cup eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo, a man spoke his mind

The individual took to his TikTok page to talk about the possibility of Nigeria’s Super Eagles playing in the 2026 World Cup

He mentioned the alleged action by DR Congo that might lead to the team being disqualified from the tournament

A man has celebrated online as he mentioned one strong reason Nigerians might qualify to play in the World Cup.

In a video that is trending online, he said DR Congo broke the law and explained how.

Man claims DR Congo broke FIFA rules

@fabsky98, at the beginning of the video, mentioned that the Super Eagles might finally play in the 2026 World Cup.

He continued by explaining why he believes so.

In his statement, he mentioned that in the World Cup playoffs between DR Congo and Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo used about six ineligible players who had dual citizenship, an act that broke the law.

As a result of this, he said Nigeria might qualify to play in the World Cup after DR Congo might have been sanctioned or disqualified.

His statement read:

"Oh my God, it's happening. Nigeria is going to the World Cup."

"DR Congo had six ineligible players who were not supposed to play against the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifying finals in Africa."

"In DR Congo, you can only have one citizenship; you cannot have dual citizenship. Unfortunately, some of the players who played in the game between Nigeria and DR Congo hold dual citizenship from another country."

"DR Congo has broken FIFA law, so now Nigeria will be given the green light to go and play either Jamaica or the other team in the World Cup playoffs."

Reactions as man speaks about World Cup

kerry_kerooo added:

"Please do research!!!!!!A senior FIFA official explicitly stated there was "absolutely no discussion" regarding DR Congo's disqualification, as the player in question was fully eligible."

sammooki shared:

"Nigeria is good in investigating than playing soccer."

BUIKE🫆 added:

"FIFA knows that Nigeria 🇳🇬 being in the World Cup will add more source to the games and generate more money. Nigeria had all it takes to qualify directly and even had so many chances of qualifying but those players didn’t show readiness.. I think that news about DR Congo is true I’d say let Dr Congo represent instead of Nigeria. No be by force."

MuanyaNation 🦅

"Even if FIFA carry Nigeria 🇳🇬 enter World Cup they still can’t play any match."

Abe

"If Congo recognise their own citizens, thenFIFA has no business interfering, unless another country argues that its players were used to play in another country, in this instance there is no complain from any country."

