A man has reacted after the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, gave an update about the 2026 World Cup tournament.

FIFA had taken to its official media page on X to make a statement and shared a photo.

Man speaks as FIFA gives update

The individual saw what FIFA posted and spoke his mind.

The statement of the individual comes amid the World Cup playoffs eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo.

Nigeria had accused DR Congo of using ineligible players during the said match, which ended in a draw, with Nigeria ultimately losing on penalties.

While FIFA is yet to determine the case or make a judgment, a post was made by FIFA on 27 February 2026.

FIFA gave an update on the number of days left before the 2026 World Cup tournament begins.

The post by @FIFAWorldCup read:

"104 days to go. 104 matches at #FIFAWorldCup 2026."

The post was accompanied by a photo showing the flags of all teams set to take part in the tournament.

Seeing this, an individual, @MrImmaofficial2, took to the comments section to react.

He said he would love to see Nigeria among the teams participating in the tournament.

He wrote:

"Please add Nigeria, I want to see something."

Several other individuals also took to the comments on FIFA’s post to share their reactions.

Reactions as FIFA speaks about World Cup

@Ankit_Ch21 wrote:

"Volunteering at this year's World Cup!! Can't wait 😍Also hoping that I get any role in the stadium operations where my main experience lies! Fingers crossed and pretty much looking forward to this!"

@Tarun879171 wrote:

"Instead of the old 32‑team, 64‑match format, FIFA approved a new structure with 12 groups of 4 teams, followed by an expanded knockout phase. That full format adds up to 104 games from the opening match on 11 June 2026 to the final on 19 July 2026."

@TasawarMQ stressed:

"104 days, 104 matches, three countries hosting it for the first time ever as one tournament. This is going to be the biggest sporting event in history and it hasn’t even started feeling real yet."

@IamSarafadeen shared:

"104 days and 104 matches means the World Cup is close enough that the countdown and the match count have converged into the same number. That coincidence deserves attention."

@Vums9c added:

"Mexico spoiled our opening game in 2010 , now we have to spoil theirs with a 2-1 win."

@UsmanSpts wrote:

"This isn’t just a tournament… it’s 104 global battles for football immortality."

@BalebatjeR said:

"Are the hosts ready to host? How is the environment in those countries."

Read the post below:

