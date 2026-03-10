A University of Ibadan fresher shared a video showing her travel journey from Port Harcourt to Ibadan to resume school with airplane

The student documented flying from Port Harcourt to Lagos before completing the trip to Ibadan by road

Her resumption video quickly went viral, sparking reactions from social media users about her unique travel experience

A young University of Ibadan student has sparked reactions online after sharing a video of her journey to resume at the prestigious university.

The lady, identified as Judy on TikTok, documented her travel experience from Port Harcourt to Ibadan in preparation for her studies as a first-year (fresher) at the University of Ibadan.

A UI fresher goes viral after her video on resumption. Photo credit: @_hearts4.judy/TikTok

UI fresher travels by plane on resumption

In the trending video, Judy began the vlog from inside a car in Port Harcourt as she prepared to start the journey to school in Ibadan, Oyo State.

She later shared moments from Port Harcourt International Airport, where she arrived with her luggage and went through check-in before boarding her flight first to Lagos.

She captured scenes around the airport, including planes belonging to various airlines parked on the tarmac.

She also shared short clips taken from inside the aircraft, giving viewers a glimpse of the clouds and landscape through the airplane window during the trip to Lagos.

After landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the student continued her journey by road to Ibadan.

The vlog showed parts of the highway as she traveled through Ogun State, before she eventually arrived in Ibadan later that night.

A University of Ibadan fresher posts a video showing her travel journey to Ibadan to resume school. Photo credit: @_hearts4.judy/TikTok

Upon arriving at the University of Ibadan, she captured her arrival on campus and later filmed the following morning at her student accommodation, identified as the Iyaode Taofikat Hub (ITH) hostel.

The video concluded with a brief look at her new room and luggage as she prepared to settle into student life.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, she wrote:

“University of Ibadan finally let us resume 😭. The excitement has died down sha.”

She also hinted that she would share a separate “move-in vlog” to show more details of her hostel and new environment.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to UI fresher's resumption video

Some of the comments are below.

Mayowa said:

"Guyy you carry plane come UI."

17 stated:

"Nah tiktoker Ui give admission this year seh!"

Thug_boy_1986 commented:

"UI just Dey resume ?? When some schools don Dey second semester."

Adras Vibe wrote:

"Whatever you do in UI, pls don’t stop your content creation."

Oluwafavourmi commented:

"Be like say na 80% of Nepo kids UI admit this year 😂. Everybody don turn content creators."

Media Concepts wrote:

"Na nepo babies dey UI, I'll love to connect with you guys ooo."

C.U stated:

"This year freshers you have a lot of tiktokers😂 wow well congrats on your admission."

