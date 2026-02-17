A young man spoke his mind ahead of FIFA’s decision on the World Cup eligibility dispute between DR Congo and Nigeria

He mentioned that he had a dream weeks ago and shared what he saw in his dream about the decision FIFA might make

He mentioned the team that got favored by FIFA in his dream while also awaiting the final judgment from the association

A Nigerian man said that he saw the decision FIFA might make in a petition filed against DR Congo by Nigeria over the 2026 World Cup eligibility in a dream he had two weeks ago.

The young man made the statement ahead of the football association’s decision, which is expected to be announced soon.

Man says dream revealed World Cup fate

Legit.ng had reported that FIFA sent a notice to the Nigeria Football Federation regarding plans to make a decision on the petition filed against DR Congo over the alleged use of ineligible players in the World Cup playoffs.

While FIFA is yet to make an announcement, @miraclegbashi_ took to his page to explain that two weeks ago, he had a dream in which he saw the decision FIFA will make in the eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo.

He said:

"I had a dream about this DR Congo and Nigeria issue. Two weeks ago."

After sharing this, he said he is now expecting FIFA’s decision and revealed the team he saw in his dream that would be favored.

He continued:

"And FIFA ruled in favour of Super Eagles. Let's see how it goes 🤞🏽."

Reactions as Nigerians await FIFA decision

@Ovaaas noted:

"In as much as I will feel embarrassed we qualified through the back door it would be unfair to DR Cong. some part in me still wants the ruling to favour us because of our current squad. I wish the boys could go to a World Cup in their time."

@Chiefkuzi stressed:

"They don conclude this matter since yesterday na, Nigeria should just forget about it.. una dey pray make them strip another country of their rights to partake in the WC when we no legitimately qualify. No be evil prayer be that ..?"

@HuncleVick shared:

"I hope FIFA does the right thing, because honestly speaking. You can't make a law and a few unscrupulous elements decides that they're above the law. Fielding ineligible players has broken Work Ethics."

@EkuruorhoreD wrote:

"It's taken too long time than expected, some are beginning to think if government of both country trying to influence the outcome. Why hesitate on decision arrived at all these while?"

