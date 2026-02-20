A first-class final year student has listed his achievements since he gained admission into the University of Ibadan

The engineering scholar shared how he represented Nigeria in China in a global competition and won the first prize

His post grabbed people’s attention, as he also listed other achievements he has enjoyed as a student of the University of Ibadan

A first-class final year student of the University of Ibadan, Moses Tijesuni, shared how he represented Nigeria at a global competition in China.

He gave details about his achievements as a final year student of electrical and electronic engineering.

A final year first-class student represents Nigeria in China, shares achievements. Photo: @tmoses_062

Source: Twitter

UI scholar wins global competition in China

On his X page, @tmoses_062 shared the opportunities he had had since he came to the University of Ibadan.

He captioned his post:

“Here's why you should dissuade this popular statement that flies around sometimes - "School na scam".

“I never came to the University of Ibadan, here's what I would have missed: First Class Honours, Representing Nigeria and my University in China, Staying in Lagos and Abuja for the first time, Visiting new countries; Ethiopia and China;

“ Being Psyched in Software and Hardware as an Electrical Engineer. Winning First Prize on a world stage whilst getting top skills in Artificial Intelligence. Creating lifelong relationships with friends. School no be scam.”

The young man represented Nigeria in China at the 9th Huawei ICT Competition 24/25, where he and his team was awarded the first position.

He said:

"Concluding the Regionals, my team was awarded the First Prize at the 9th Huawei ICT Competition 24/25 giving us a chance to represent in China In recognition of this, an award ceremony was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, to celebrate all the winning teams across Africa."

Sharing how it all began, the scholar said:

"In 2024, I was presented with an opportunity to participate in the Huawei ICT Competition 2024-2025. After two stages, Preliminaries and Nationals, I earned a spot in the Regional stage held in Abuja, where I competed in a Cloud Track team with Abdulmuiz and Abdulmumeen."

See his X post below:

Netizens celebrate UI first class engineering student

Moses' story triggered reactions on X, as many people congratulated the electronic engineering scholar on his academic feat.

@tj_sirheed said:

"Him. Una just dey bag first class like water."

@danielifedamola said:

"This is huge."

@noble_ayomind said:

"You too good."

@ajibola_fw said:

"Congrats Megamind."

@AdebajoMic29083 said:

"Congratulations to you, Megaaa."

A UI first-class student who represented Nigeria in China wins first prize. Photo: @tmoses_062

Source: Twitter

Another University of Ibadan student celebrated completing her studies at the institution despite criticisms from peers concerning her course.

The lady shared how she was mocked by people after she chose to study Agriculture in school and what they did. Her story triggered reactions on X, as many people congratulated the agriculture graduate on her academic feat.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng