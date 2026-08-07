2027 Election: Buba Galadima Mentions Powerful Governor Who May Work With NDC or Tinubu
- NDC chieftain Buba Galadima spoke at the inauguration of the party's National Reconciliation Committee on Friday, August 7, 2026
- Galadima named Governor Bala Mohammed as a politician who nearly defected to the NDC but pulled back after last-minute advice
- The NDC chieftain also accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of engineering the Electoral Act to protect the APC ahead of the 2027 elections
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has claimed that President Bola Tinubu controls all but one and a half of Nigeria's state governors, describing Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state as sitting on the fence between the ruling party and the opposition.
Legit.ng reports that Galadima made the remarks on Friday, August 7, at the inauguration of the NDC National Reconciliation Committee, a body set up to resolve disputes arising from the party's primary elections ahead of the 2027 elections.
Galadima on Bala Mohammed
Speaking on the governor's alignment ahead of the 2027 elections, Galadima said:
"President Tinubu has 34 and a half governors. The only governor that is not with him is Governor Seyi Makinde. Alex Otti is there...forget about that. The half is Governor Bala Mohammed.
"We met with him (Mohammed) until 3 am, and he was supposed to defect the next day, but he called us in the morning saying he has changed his mind because he was advised not to move to a party with a strong presidential candidate. Bala Mohammed is on the fence. He may work with us, or he may work with President Tinubu."
Legit.ng reports that Galadima's remarks suggest that the NDC held advanced talks with the Bauchi governor over a possible defection, only for the move to collapse at the final hour. Galadima offered no further detail on who advised Mohammed against the switch.
Tinubu and the Electoral Act
Galadima also turned his attention to the Electoral Act, accusing the President of designing it in a way that benefits the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the expense of smaller parties.
"The Electoral Act was designed and perfected by President Tinubu even before it was taken to the National Assembly. He's only protecting himself and the APC and making it difficult for other parties to produce candidates," he said.
Despite the challenges he outlined, Galadima struck a combative tone on the NDC's prospects, adding: "Tinubu is not thinking of a contest with anybody, but we won't allow it. Even if it's an empty coffin, all Nigerians must come together and throw him out for the sake of this country."
Peter Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, having resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) earlier that month on May 2, 2026.
Watch Buba Galadima on Bala Mohammed below via X:
Read more on 2027 elections
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
Kwankwaso receives Kano APC defectors
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the vice presidential candidate of the NDC, welcomed a group of defectors from the APC in Madobi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano state into the party.
In a statement shared on his official X account, the former Kano state governor expressed delight over the development.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.