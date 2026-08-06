The Dutch immigration authority has outlined key disadvantages that applicants must weigh before pursuing naturalisation

Naturalisation fees in the Netherlands run significantly higher than the cost of simply renewing a residence permit

Most applicants are required to give up their current nationality, a step that can strip them of rights in their home country

The Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) has published a formal breakdown of the disadvantages that come with becoming a Dutch citizen.

The government is urging prospective applicants to think carefully before committing to the process.

Netherlands lists 3 disadvantages of becoming Dutch citizen, advises foreigners. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Disadvantages of having Dutch citizenship

According to the IND, acquiring Dutch nationality is described as an important decision that carries personal, financial, and legal consequences which vary from one individual to the next.

1. The Cost of Naturalisation

One of the first hurdles is the price tag. Applying for naturalisation costs considerably more than renewing an existing residence permit. A single applicant pays €1,139, while a couple applying together is charged €1,454. These figures do not include any additional fees that may apply when formally giving up a previous nationality.

2. Losing Your Original Nationality

The second and arguably most significant disadvantage concerns citizenship itself. In most cases, the Netherlands requires applicants to renounce the nationality they currently hold before Dutch citizenship is granted. Giving up one's original nationality can result in the loss of rights, entitlements, and legal protections in that country, consequences that the IND says applicants must fully understand before submitting an application.

There are limited exceptions. An applicant may hold dual nationality if their country of origin does not allow renunciation, or if the individual is legally unable to give up their current passport. Outside of these circumstances, dual nationality is generally not permitted.

3. Dutch Citizenship Can Also Be Revoked

The third disadvantage is one many applicants may not anticipate: Dutch citizenship is not necessarily permanent. A person can lose their Dutch nationality under several conditions.

A serious criminal conviction, or evidence of fraud committed during an earlier application for a residence permit or naturalisation, can result in the citizenship being revoked. Crucially, this can happen up to 12 years after the nationality was granted.

There is also an automatic trigger: if a Dutch citizen voluntarily takes on the nationality of another country, they immediately and automatically lose their Dutch citizenship as a result.

The IND notes that while these disadvantages apply broadly, there are also benefits attached to being a Dutch citizen. Individual circumstances differ, and personal reasons may weigh heavily in either direction when making the final decision.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng