A young lady who is a graduate of the University of Lagos has gone viral after she mentioned her CGPA

The individual explained that she had burst into tears and felt very disappointed when she saw her first semester result

She explained what she did afterward and celebrates her graduation from the uni while also flaunting her CGPA

A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who burst into tears after seeing her first semester results has celebrated online and proudly showed off the CGPA she graduated with.

Miracle Ogunleye, in her post, explained that when she saw her very first semester result, she felt disappointed and couldn’t show it to her father, as it made her shed tears.

UNILAG graduate opens up about first semester struggles. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Miracle Ogunleye

Source: Twitter

UNILAG graduate flaunts CGPA

This, however, motivated her to work on herself to achieve better results the next semester, and she was able to earn improved grades.

She shared:

"January 21, 2026, I became a University of Lagos graduate, and shortly before that, I was inducted as a Graduate Member of The Nigerian Society of Engineers. 👷‍♀️🎓."

She mentioned the exact CGPA she got in her very first semester at the university, which made her teary and sad.

She explained:

"But this is not just a convocation post; it is a testimony of God's grace, growth, grit, and community.

"I still remember my very first semester result: 2.57/5.00. I couldn’t even bring myself to show my dad. I cried. I was afraid of being a disappointment, afraid of being scolded. Instead, he looked at me and said, ‘Everything will be fine. You’re just starting. You can do it.’ Those words stayed with me."

In order to avoid a repeat of her first-semester experience, she explained what she consistently did to improve her CGPA and mentioned the grade she graduated with.

UNILAG graduate opens up on first semester result. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Miracle Ogunleye

Source: Twitter

UNILAG graduate mentions her CGPA

She added:

"So semester after semester, I worked hard and watched my CGPA rise slowly, steadily, and faithfully, until I graduated with a 4.42/5.00. Proof that beginnings do not define endings, and that consistency can be louder than failure."

"I joined communities. I served. I learned leadership beyond the classroom. I found a global family in AIESEC, where I held multiple roles, led initiatives, worked with diverse teams, traveled across several states in Nigeria and beyond, and learned what it truly means to create impact."

"I grew professionally too; I actively built my CV while building my capacity."

"UNILAG gave me more than lectures and exams. It gave me friendships, leadership lessons, eye bags from late nights, resilience, purpose, and memories that money cannot buy."

"I am deeply grateful to my family, my friends, and my communities for building me. And to God, for strength when mine ran out."

"Moving on, I am open to internship opportunities, and I am excited about building solutions, contributing meaningfully, and becoming even better than the version that just graduated."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Redeemer's University shared how he dropped out of the University of Ilorin because he was not doing well in Physics. He later wrote JAMB again, gained admission to study Computer Science, and graduated with a first-class degree.

Lady writes JAMB 8 times, shares story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Lead City University touched many hearts after sharing her story online.

She said she wrote the UTME eight times before she finally got admission. Years later, she graduated with a first-class degree in Psychology and shared her CGPA on LinkedIn.

Source: Legit.ng