Australia launched a dedicated website where foreigners can explore job opportunities and move to the country with their families

The platform walks applicants through the steps needed to find a suitable occupation that matches their skills and qualifications

Australia joins Germany and the UK in offering an official online portal designed to attract foreign workers seeking to relocate

Australia has launched a dedicated online platform designed to help foreign nationals find suitable employment and relocate to the country alongside their families.

The website, hosted at immigrationsaustralia.com.au, provides a structured pathway for prospective migrants to assess their eligibility and identify job opportunities that align with their existing skills and qualifications.

Australia unveils website where foreigners can find jobs and move to the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Jesse Thompson/Naomi Baker-ICC/ImagePatch

Source: Getty Images

How the Australian jobs website works

The platform outlines the specific steps an individual needs to follow from eligibility assessment through to securing a role and completing the relocation process. Applicants can use the site to determine which occupations they may qualify for based on their professional background, making it a practical starting point for anyone considering a move to Australia.

The launch positions Australia alongside Germany and the United Kingdom, both of which have previously introduced similar online portals aimed at attracting skilled foreign workers. Legit.ng has reported on both of those initiatives, and Australia's entry into this space signals a continued global push by wealthy economies to draw in overseas talent through streamlined digital tools.

What the platform offers foreign workers

Beyond job matching, the website (https://www.immigrationsaustralia.com.au/eligibility-assess/)is designed to support the broader relocation journey, including information relevant to workers who intend to bring their families with them. The Australian government uses the platform to communicate the requirements and procedures that foreign nationals must meet to successfully transition.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering the japa route, the platform offers a direct, accessible channel to explore one of the world's most sought-after migration destinations without the usual uncertainty of navigating complex immigration processes alone.

UK launches official job website for foreigners.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government launched an official job website where foreigners can search for available vacancies and apply directly.

The platform also helps international applicants determine whether they need a visa before they can legally work in the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng