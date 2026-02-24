A young Nigerian blast was celebrated online after she posted photos of her academic achievements

She mentioned that she graduated with a first class from the university and also from the law school

The individual explained in the trending post that she broke another record in her family, and explained it

A Nigerian lady has gone viral online after she bagged two first-class degrees at the age of 23 and broke another record.

The young lady, Amarachi Okoroafor, shared this on her social media page, with many people reacting to her post.

Lady bags two first-class degrees

She took to her media page to share a photo of herself holding many documents and added a description to the photo.

The post showed that at age 23, she was able to achieve two first-class degrees, one at the university and the other at the Nigerian Law School.

She posted:

"The best trend🥰.

"First in my bloodline to become a double first-class lawyer at 23🎉🎉🎉."

The other record she made, according to her post, was that she became the first in her family or bloodline to achieve such an academic feat.

After she posted it, a user took to the comments to ask her what she meant by "double first class," and she responded.

@AmarachiOkoroa1 said:

"It means a first class in uni and Law School."

Many individuals have taken to the comments page to celebrate her achievement.

Reactions as lady bags two first-class degrees

@offendnoone added:

"That’s absolutely incredible, bro, seriously huge accomplishment!"

@IAmEromosele wrote:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏 pleasurable your flowers 💐 you have earned it."

@seafajconsults said:

"Congratulations 🎊 We're here to support your dreams if it includes studying abroad."

@iamteeeboss noted:

"Congratulations Amarachi Cheers to many more breakthroughs and accomplishments."

@JusticeEther said:

"Wow, congratulations on achieving such an incredible milestone at such a young age!"

@_best_part noted:

"Congratulations Amarachi! But what does double first class mean?"

@Omarichamummy shared:

"Nne congrats 🎉 again! Manifesting this for myself at the NLS next month 🥹🙏🏾Put me in your prayers please."

@MassageMyBrain added:

"I really really like these postssss!!! Congratulations."

@cee_papa68706 shared:

"Absolutely amazing, congratulations 👏 You're a great inspiration. Keep raising the standards. Keep the fire I celebrate you De law!!!"

@Sammy007ade noted:

"God will bless you as you didn't put the "without a man. Majority of ladies be deceiving themselves in the name of feminism, Age 30 ur eye will clear."

@HerrFortune shared:

"Dear Amara, hearty congratulations to you always. This is not that easy stuff people do. This takes grits and consistency. And yes, you came up top twice. You the best. On a lighter note, more complements from me would be in ur DM."

Read her X post below:

