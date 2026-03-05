A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after clearing speculation about her real age

In a now-viral tweet, the lady disclosed that many people who meet her tend to doubt her age due to her youthful appearance

She disclosed her real age, and social media users who came across her tweet shared their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian lady's now-viral tweet about her real age caught the attention of many on social media.

Her followers and others who came across the tweet expressed amazement and admiration for her youthful appearance.

Lady who has the 'face of a 15-year-old' shares her real age. Photo credit: @Peaceasanga/X.

Source: TikTok

Lady who looks 15 discloses her real age

The lady, identified as @Peaceasanga on X, disclosed that she is 24 years old, a fact that many find hard to believe due to her young looks.

According to her, people often question her age, causing her to constantly clarify to everyone that she is indeed an adult.

Her tweet, which has garnered attention, brought to bare the challenges of being perceived as younger than one's actual age.

In her words:

"A 24 years old with the face of a 15-year-old. Forever explaining that I’m actually an adult."

Lady with the 'face of a 15-year-old' discloses her real age online. Photo credit: @Peaceasanga/X.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady speaks about her age

Many Nigerians took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with some expressing amazement at her youthful appearance and others relating to similar experiences.

Boluwatife said:

"If i posts my picture, y'all will mistake me for a 16-year-old boy."

Dejavu said:

"Fine baby. 24 ohh. 15 ohh. Both are still babies."

Hammed Temitope said:

"Damnn. You're pretty. What's your skin care routine?"

Will Pow3r said:

"I'm 25 but walai I look like a 17yrs old boy. I love it shaa, on some young forever shiii."

Shiigaa said:

"Always having that pretty face beautiful. Peace and baby face not aging."

Timilehin said:

"lol such a privilege. Don’t worry, we’re special cause we no reach 15 wey get such privilege."

Henry Iyke said:

"I love it when a lady looks younger than her age. One of my street brothers married a lady that looks so older and people mistake her as a senior sister. Lol You're beautiful by the way."

Ezzy Pluto said:

"But you look so beautiful. If to say I don make money, I could have."

Aishaaa said:

"I don’t explain anymore, once I tell you my age and you don’t believe, so be it, i am tired of explaining."

Director Brain said:

"Oh wow I thought you were like 18, but didn’t know you were older than that."

Hosea said:

"It's a special grace I like it when people look younger than their age."

Akintunde reacted:

"Yours is better, if I tell you my age, you won’t even think twice to believe it, rather ignore it that I’m just a liar."

Captain Joe said:

"I also advice you to accept that man asking you out if he’s a good man, kingdom go soon come and it’s not by baby face."

Dfyne said:

"Felt more like you should be prepping for JAMB. If only you know how happy I am for the older looks I try to have now eeh. No one ever accepts my age, even in ALL-STAR VETERANS. people will be like, " no be boy be dat". U are blessed my darling. Be positive."

Techman added:

"It's great to have such a baby appearance, in as much as your daily hussle doesn't bring you close to corporate organizations. No one will take you serious. Just keep it up."

Daceown added:

"Me that I'm 28 nkor I be like person wey just finish secondary school. My mama go say old man for teenage body."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady flaunts her young looks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady sent social media into a frenzy due to her youthful and stunning look.

For someone who recently clocked 30, the lady said that people often mistook her for a 17-year-old.

Source: Legit.ng