A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) went viral after she posted photos of herself and showed her CGPA

The brilliant lady mentioned a feat she achieved in her department, as well as the awards she won

In the viral post, she explained that she broke a record and shared her academic achievements

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) who has a high CGPA of 3.52 trended online after she shared details of her academic achievement and the record she broke.

The young lady, Okpewo Okeoghene Freda, took to her social media account to share photos of herself and an achievement she made in the Agricultural and Environmental Engineering department.

She shared her name, her CGPA, and mentioned a record she broke in the viral post, which immediately caught people's attention.

@o.freda on her TikTok page wrote that she emerged as the best graduating female student in her department.

Her statement:

"Best Graduating Student (Female) of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering."

She also gave thanks to God and mentioned another record she achieved, which made her break a record in her family.

She wrote:

"Re-introducing

"-Okpewo Okeoghene Freda (GMNSE, GMNIEE).

"-Agricultural and Environmental Engineering.

"-University of Ibadan.

"-First Class Honors (3.52/4.00).

"God was and is always in my story."

Following her graduation with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan, the grade and degree she finished with positioned her as the first in her family to ever achieve such a feat.

She added:

"This achievement is so special to me because I have succeeded in becoming the first in my bloodline to graduate with a first class."

Her post attracted many social media users who took to the comments section to praise her and congratulate her on her graduation from the university.

Reactions as University of Ibadan graduate trends

Slim fav♥️ stressed:

"Reposting till it’s my turn🙏💗.Congratulations."

Bubblesadivo❤️🙏♥️ shared:

"Thank God for this great Achievement congratulations oniovo me♥️."

SANDRA ♥️🥰 added:

"Beauty and brains ❤️🥰Congratulations ❤️."

Inioluwa said:

"My role models studying the same course as you 🥺."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Benson Idahosa University, Boluwatife Oluwasegun, went viral online after he shared his academic journey and the CGPA he graduated with. The young man said he wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board exam twice but failed both times.

University of Ibadan graduate trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a UI graduate, Esther Adedoyin Adeniyi, shared her academic success online.

The young lady said she scored 64 As, 22 Bs and two Cs in the courses she took while studying Wildlife and Ecotourism Management. She explained that she spent many nights reading, doing assignments, and preparing for tests and exams.

