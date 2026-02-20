A young lady who is a graduate of the University of Ibadan has gone viral on social media

The young lady shared a screenshot showing that she graduated from the university and her grade

She also mentioned another feat she achieved in her department as she graduated with a first-class degree

A graduate of the University of Ibadan bags a First Class in Yoruba and mentions another rare achievement in a unit under her department.

The young lady took to her media page to explain what she achieved in a post that has generated reactions online.

UI graduate bags first class

The individual, @OtPersimmon, took to her page to announce that she has obtained a First Class from the University of Ibadan, revealing her course as Yoruba and showing off her project work.

She wrote:

"B.A Yoruba, Department of Linguistics and African Languages. University of Ibadan."

As she said this, she attached a screenshot confirming that she graduated with First Class in Yoruba language in the Department of Linguistics at the University of Ibadan.

Attaching the screenshot, she wrote:

"You guyssss. I made it. I’m a First Class graduate of the prestigious University of Ibadan!"

As she shared this, a user asked her if she was the only First Class in her department, and she responded that she is the only First Class in her unit, the Yoruba unit under the Department of Linguistics. The statement shows she made a new record in the department being the only individual who finished with a first class in her unit..

She explained:

"Not in my entire department because Linguistics has a few units. I’m the only First Class in my unit (Yoruba) and thank you."

Reactions as lady bags first class

@WeAreAbinci stressed:

"Congratulations 👏Studying Yoruba and African languages is something to be proud of. Kudos to you!"

@ShinningLight15 shared:

"I salute you. I believe I can learn any language in the world. Spanish, french, German etc but that Yoruba I swear I no fit even as a Yoruba person. Na soso 40 I dey get in high school. Found it extremely difficult to learn. You've done so well with this accomplishment. Well done."

@GloryDay24 added:

"Welcome fellow Yorùbá graduate. You're in for a very lovely and sweet life. Graduated about 15 years ago from the prestigious OAU

MA. Ongoing at AAUA Cheers sis."

@UnlimitedEniola noted:

"Congratulations on this. Please, keep making the language beautiful. Drop your details make I send you N5k for data."

@omoduduwa said:

"@EaYorubaMasoyinbo, you have the opportunity to do the coolest thing right now baba wa! The perfect guest!"

@Aje_Olatunde shared:

"You deserve good treatment for this! Yoruba people are proud of you. Congratulations. Eku Orire."

@sweetboylomo wrote:

"Apply to the office of different southwestern governors as a Yoruba speech writer…. Best of luck. Start creating Yoruba contents, like Yoruba news, spoken words, or translate interesting videos to Yoruba."

@UnathiAfrika added:

"Love this. Saw someone posting B.A Russian and I wanted to ask, how about Yoruba? Igbo? Hausa? And just decided to keep kwayethi."

Read the post below:

