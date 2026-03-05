Victory Oluwadamilola Ajani graduated with a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Jos

She celebrated becoming the first engineer in her family, describing it as a major milestone

Her announcement and photos sparked congratulatory reactions from social media users online

A young Nigerian woman has taken to social media to celebrate a major milestone after becoming the first engineer in her family.

The lady, identified as Victory Oluwadamilola Ajani, shared the exciting update on X, where she announced that she had successfully completed her studies in Civil Engineering at the University of Jos.

In her celebratory post, Victory expressed pride in achieving the feat and breaking a family record.

University of Jos engineering graduate breaks record

According to her, she is the first person in her family to become an engineer.

She accompanied the post with photos of herself wearing a yellow top and brown trousers along with a white safety helmet and a graduation sash displaying her name and course of study.

The images also showed that she is registered with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Sharing her excitement, she wrote:

"Ladies and gentlemen, first in the bloodline to be an engineer.

I finished engineering, it did not finish me!"

Reactions to UNIJOS engineering graduate's achievement

Her post has since drawn congratulatory messages from social media users who praised her determination and celebrated the milestone. Some of the comments are below.

@fentontechs said:

"Congratulations victory. Please which school is this?"

@HeisSamani commented:

"Big congratulations, Redemption!"

@becky_billions stated:

"Big congratulationssssss.🎉❤"

@Dabrain07 commented:

"Congratulations fellow. BS8110 is now officially Ur friend."

@princess_yfe stated:

"Gbam!!!!!

Welcome to the field, my fellow learned colleague.

You're now a GMNSE (Graduate Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers)!"

@Realityworld01 commented:

"Hats off. Proud of you, pray for grit for smoothness of this journey."

@BabaMicaiah009 said:

"Congratulations Engineer.🎊"

