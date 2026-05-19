A FUOYE student celebrated becoming a registered nurse and shared photos from his induction online

The graduate also displayed his nursing project work while announcing his latest academic achievement on X

Nigerians flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages after the post went viral online

A student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Oluwadele Samuel Ayonitemi, has taken to social media to celebrate becoming a registered nurse, drawing congratulatory messages from many Nigerians online.

The young man, identified on X as @samayooluwadele, shared photos of himself alongside his nursing project work as he announced his latest achievement.

A Fuoye nursing student celebrates becoming a registered nurse. Photo credit: @samayooluwadele/X

Source: TikTok

FUOYE nursing student graduates with style

In the viral post, the FUOYE nursing graduate expressed excitement over completing another major academic milestone with new title. He wrote:

“Yeah, so this user is finally a registered nurse 🎉 Reintroducing, Oluwadele Samuel Ayonitemi RN (RM, RPHN, BNSc in view) The first of many to come. 🥂”

One of the photos attached to the post showed his bound research project titled:

“Assessment of Students’ Perception and Attitudes Towards the Quality of Care Rendered at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti’s University Health Centre.”

Another photo the graduate shared showed him smiling in his nursing outfit, proudly holding his project.

The celebratory post quickly gained attention online.

Reactions as FUOYE nursing student graduates

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to @samayooluwadele's X post:

@oluwaDanielmii said:

"Congratulations, brother."

@kobbyWatcher said:

"Congratulations, MOG."

@Lecxis said:

"Congratulations, brother Sam."

See his X post below:

FUOYE best graduating student shares CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Maryam Adeniyi, a graduate of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), celebrated on social media after revealing she graduated with a CGPA of 4.89, ranking as the top student at the university.

Source: Legit.ng