A Nigerian lady's gesture of love and appreciation for her parents has warmed the hearts of many on social media.

The appreciative lady surprised her parents with an amazing makeover of their sitting room, transforming it from a humble space to a beautiful haven.

Lady transforms her parents' sitting room

The talented lady, known as @imeldabackup on TikTok, shared the incredible transformation on the platform, garnering massive admiration from netizens.

In the video, she showed off the impressive change, revealing a once-ordinary room that had been transformed into a stunning space.

At the beginning of the clip, she first showed the original state of the room, featuring outdated decor and worn-out parlour seats.

However, the transformation was nothing short of amazing as the entire space was given a fresh new look, with updated furnishings.

She captioned the video:

"How I transformed my parents sitting room from this to this."

Reactions as lady transforms parents' house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Dfw~Ahmie said:

"Comment section no blv say na girl run am. I’m proud of you girllllll."

@wanita said:

"Ahan. Where’s the transformation, I’m still waiting for the transformation."

@Celeb Boy said:

"As she do am una no like am, na only cloth and hair Una sabi."

@Emily reacted:

"I pray I should have money so that I can open business for my mom."

@Clint Beatzboy said:

"Just white paint and a brighter light will sound more."

@KAY said:

"Your papa allow you towaway those old speakers? Cos them nor dey ever let their property go."

@sallybrown asked:

"I love this video untill I enter comment section why are people toxic this days ?"

@Queenbijele said:

"Well done dear may ur own children do for u in ur own time."

@felixholic0 said:

"As a girl am proud of you not all girls will think of this at that moment."

@BUMBLEBEE reacted:

"This is lovely rich kids will not understand how hard it is to get here proud of u stranger."

@Kushmarine said:

"Wetin this gal do e don shock everyone untill some of us thought it was a man who did it aje this lady na keeper."

@Night Angel said:

"I’m proud of you girl, very soon you’ll get them a new house."

@Mark Smith said:

"E no still even buy see chair of 1980, if you reply I will show you doings."

@Imole Badbro reacted:

"Forget the hate comment my sister, u try and god go provide for u and u go do the one wey pass this one."

@MIKELFUNDZ reacted:

"It's not easy dear, next time you're gonna erect them a gigantic mansion in Jesus name amen."

@AlphaQueen_B added:

"God bless you, your pocket will never run dry and your parents will live long to enjoy the fruits of their labor. You're an amazing daughter, don't listen to haters. I'm crying right now cos my parents are late and didn't even enjoy anything."

Woman transforms mother's house in village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman shared a heartwarming video on TikTok showing how she transformed her mother's house in the village.

In the inspiring video, she first showed the former look of the house before displaying the current design after it was renovated.

