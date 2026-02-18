A young Nigerian lady grabbed attention online as she spoke about her need for a job and the challenges she faced during interviews

She explained that she has attended about 15 job interviews but was rejected because of what was in her CV

She also mentioned one common thing she was always told during interviews by the people who were supposed to hire her

A Nigerian lady burst into tears after attending 15 job interviews since she finished her NYSC, but she was rejected by all because of what employers saw in her CV.

The lady shared her story on social media, where many people comforted her in the comments and offered advice.

Lady bursts into tears after job rejections

According to the lady, @voomzy1, she has attended many interviews since completing her NYSC but hasn’t been able to secure a job yet because of her perfect CV.

She mentioned that whenever the people who are supposed to give her a job see her CV, they begin asking questions about something they noticed in it, which some of them even pointed out.

In her TikTok video, she said in part:

"This is actually my 15th interview since I finished NYSC, but why am I crying? All the interviews I’ve gone to, they keep telling me they cannot pay me, they cannot hire me. Why?"

"It’s not because I’m not fit for the job. It’s because immediately they see my CV, they’re like, 'How will you be looking for work if you serve in one of the highest media stations?'"

The employers noticed that she had worked in many big organizations in Nigeria and told her they couldn’t hire her because they couldn’t match the pay her experience deserved, based on the roles and companies listed on her CV.

"I’ll be like, 'Everybody has their own destiny.' They say no. Apart from destiny, I know a lot of anchors, reporters, and broadcasters, what happened to them?"

She mentioned that she recently met a woman at a job location during an interview, and the woman said something unexpected after seeing her CV.

She explained:

"This is the 5th woman I’m meeting right now. She told me that I’m not supposed to be looking for work because I’m versatile. I even told her I can cook and I’m into pastries, so why would I be looking for work? I explained that I need capital to start somewhere."

"My problem isn’t that they don’t want to give me work; it’s that sometimes they can’t pay me. I said, 'Okay, I’ll manage 200k as a graduate,' but sometimes they can’t even pay me that, the only amount they can pay is below 100k."

Reactions as lady shares job experience

Edward Ekemere said:

"Stick to this Content Creating and be consistent and you will blow."

Wealth’onu & mom noted:

"It’s not your time yet fine girl, God wil do it for you one day . Wipe your tears and pray."

kc shared:

"There must always be a humble beginning in everything you do, as a graduate I started with thirty thousand as my salary as at 2022 fast forward to today my salary is over there hundred I was able to achieve this only with had work, patients and consistency not minding if I was paid thirty thousand as a graduate, so put pride away, you just have to start from some were, this is just an advice.."

INTENSE CONCEPT wrote:

"This is your signs to know that you are not designed to work under someone, find yourself and try build up something from what you already know.

you will do better Nne."

Cynthia Ogechi added:

"it happened to me until I want to deliverance at MFM prayer city if you're in Lagos but if you are not in Lagos find another branch."

Snow said:

"I finished service last year started my first job last year with 70 k selary and I’m great full but still searching for something better."

Watch the video below:

