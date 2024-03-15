A Nigerian lady who moved to Canada in search of greener pastures said she has been jobless for many months

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada said she has been unable to find something doing after she arrived in the country.

In a TikTok video she shared from Ontario, Canada, the lady, @kofoworola_bs lamented that she was idle.

The lady said she has been jobless for eight months. Photo credit: TikTok/@kofoworola and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

She specifically said she has been jobless for eight months and that she has been searching for something to do without any successes.

Kofoworola said the impression she was given was that she would be able to get a job immediately she arrived in Canada but that apparently hasn't happened.

Job-hunting in Canada without success

She laemtned that there are days she shed tears in private because of the situation she found hersefl.

Her words:

"This isn’t cruise. There are days that I cry because I hear about people getting jobs and I dont have one or half. Eight months now and nothing. God abeg."

Some people who also live in Canada took to the comment section of Kofoworola's video to share their own experiences job-hunting in Canada.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady is unable to get a job in Canada

@Chuks said:

"Seven months no job."

@Hariet said:

"We are in the same train."

@Eniola034 reacted:

"Three months without a job. God please."

@Volcagg said:

"Only a matter of time. Meanwhile try not to be too selective. Start somewhere."

@Kimbright_hair said:

"So no be only me dey this table….God abeg."

Nigerian lady secures Canadian citizenship

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady became a citizen of Canada.

The lady moved to the country in 2019 and she became a citizen just four years after her relocation.

She was seen in a TikTok video celebrating the feat, saying she is proud of herself and the level she has reached.

Source: Legit.ng