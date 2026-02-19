A Nigerian lady, a gender advocate, who has been in the United States for the past five years, has publicly admitted that she cannot afford a car of her own

Roseline Adebimpe Adewuyi, a gender advocate and Nigerian social educator, has admitted that she can't afford a car, despite living in the United States for the past 5 years.

The PhD holder, in a tweet on X, disclosed this while highlighting seven things about herself that she is not ashamed to make public.

Why she doesn't own car in US

According to Roseline, she does not own a car because she cannot afford one. She explained that she does not consider owning a car a financially wise decision at this point in her life.

While people often tell her to get one, Roseline maintained that she lacks the capacity to acquire a while. She, however, expressed optimism that she will own one at the right time and that it would happen without regret or pressure.

Roseline further revealed that she does not fully understand the US credit system and admitted that she still drinks water from her tap, without filtering it.

Her tweet partly read:

"I have lived in the US for the past five years, and I am not ashamed to admit that…

"1. I can’t afford to get a car, and that is the reality. It is not a financially wise decision for me at this stage. One constant question I get is, “You should own a car by now.” I do not, simply because I do not have the capacity at the moment. At the end of the day, everyone knows their own realities and financial dynamics. At the right time, it will happen, and when it does, it will be without pressure or regret.

"2. I still do not fully understand the U.S. credit system. I sometimes don’t use my credit card for an entire year. I am honestly unbothered about building a credit score, and it rarely crosses my mind. I am not comfortable owing money through credit. However, I know I will need to become more intentional about it as I continue to grow and evolve.

"3. I drink tap water directly from the faucet. I don’t filter my water, and I don’t buy bottled water..."

Reactions trail US-based lady's tweet

@2dayinghistory said:

"You perfectly captured the feeling of living in two worlds but not fully belonging to either. It's honest, it's real, and it's the reality for so many of us."

@therealchilotam said:

"Thanks for sharing. The credit thing is important because it affects how much you pay upfront if you need to rent an apartment, get a car, house, etc. Spend a little on utilities, groceries, etc and pay it back monthly. That way you’ll build your credit. Keep it above 650-700."

@DavidMc17880564 said:

"All others can be ignored but not the credit system that is the most importanta Yes u don’t want to owe which is perfect but make sure b4 u spend it have their money in your hand kampe once u spend it today by next week once it gets updated and cleared that is no more pending pay them back their money and if at ANY point u want to spend it and NO money don’t spend more than 30% of their money once u spend more than 50% lasan wan ya werey gan they go begin slam u with high interest."

@Arakunrin_emma said:

"Sis, the credit card system is a good benefit, you will need the history for leverage in the future. Even if it's just $500 CC, use it for groceries and BGE, pay it back before the due date. It will boost your score."

