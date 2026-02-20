A Nigerian woman returned home after three years abroad with only N20,000 and no place to stay

A Nigerian woman has shared an emotional update about her life after returning home from abroad with almost nothing, inspiring many on social media.

The lady, identified on TikTok as Olayinka, revealed in a video that she came back to Nigeria after spending three years overseas without achieving her goals.

Introducing herself in the clip, Olayinka claimed that she returned with only N20,000 in her bank account and had no place to stay.

“When I came back with nothing, I didn’t even have money to rent a house. I didn’t know where to stay, and I didn’t want to go back to my family,” she said.

Despite the difficult situation, she explained that she had decided to start over and rebuild her life.

Abroad lady shares update about her life

She said help came after she reached out to a friend, who helped her secure an apartment and settle in. According to her, taking the first step was the turning point in her journey.

In her words:

“I told myself, ‘This is not the life I want to live.’ I took a step, and help came.”

She added that she initially slept on the floor and had no bed, as seen in her previous videos, but remained determined to rebuild her life.

She added:

"When I came back to Nigeria, I called a friend, and he helped me. I got an apartment. And help came in. What did I do? I took a step.

You are going through a lot right now. You don't know what to do. Stand up and take a step. Help will come in. God will see you through. He won't leave you to just suffer. I came here with no bed. You people know my story. If you go down, down my page, you will see everything there. I was sleeping on the floor. I took a step."

Using her life experience as motivation, the 27-year-old lady encouraged people facing hardship to take action rather than give up.

She said:

“You are going through a lot right now. Stand up and take a step. Help will come. Starting over is not the end of the journey.”

She also urged people not to be discouraged by age, stressing that anyone can start over no matter the age of the individual.

