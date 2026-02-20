A Nigerian lady has expressed pain online after returning to the house where she lives with her brothers and their friends

In a now-viral video, she lamented that her brothers left the entire house so untidy with dirt littered everywhere

According to her, mother than 20 boys were living in the house currently but none of them cared to clean the house

A Nigerian lady was so filled with anger as she shared her embarrassing and frustrating experience with her brothers online.

She had returned to the house she shares with her brothers and their friends, only to find it in a total mess.

Lady displays house where brothers live

The video, posted by @Nikkinice on TikTok, showed the young lady venting her frustration at the state of the house.

According to her, over 20 boys were living in the house, yet none of them seemed to care about keeping it tidy.

The lady expressed her pain with the situation, emphasising that she was not one to complain unnecessarily.

Her patience had however, worn out, and she was at a loss as to what to do about the situation.

The state of the house was unimaginable, and she couldn't fathom why her brothers and their friends couldn't be responsible enough to clean the house.

She captioned the post:

"For house wey more than 20 boys dey stay. I don tire to talk I no be mad person. Make them go house. Just imagine. And I just reached house."

Reactions as lady calls out brothers online

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@eloghosa_the_tailor said:

"I totally understand you, I live with boys and this is what I go through every time, 70% of boys thinks being masculine you have to have a little bit of dirty behavior, the remaining 30% of us boys who keep it clean are termed feminine and gayy, sometimes my roommate go use toilet, mess am up like say na toddler use toilet, it’s exasperating."

@Adaeze said:

"Me wey nearly pursue my own brother. E no dey wash toilet nothing. I curse am till e start work na once in a while e dy come house I even collect my spare kill cause e go come house pack foodstuffs comot. Me wey still dey try survive."

@Melody added:

"Na the kind hand you give them, they no born those boys to chop drop plate, I go lock the kitchen, if you won chop go your mama house."

@biggy pounds said:

"No give them food na so I day do them for here for 4 days now as no be there house na why them day do am like that."

@Tonia luxury hair wrote:

"No talk again just tell them say make them follow you go buy something as they come out just look them outside, you go throw their bag give them tru widow."

@juliet.ebri added:

"Very bad, if u talk now,,dem go say u be bad wife,,d tin dey vex me for my brother-in-laws wen dey stay us. Only me go go my business place,,take care of d children and hubby, cook, come still clear my children has room,,our room and kitchen still cook no na, women are human beings too. No helping hand, pls leave my hux."

