A Nigerian lady, Aderinto Comfort, has sparked reactions after narrating how she was hospitalised during her final year in the university.

Before sharing her story, Aderinto Comfort said she graduated with a Forestry degree from the University of Ibadan.

UI first-class lady hospitalised during finals

Telling her story, she took to her X page and recounted how she fell seriously ill during her final year. She said that, because of the illness, she was forced to receive treatment in the hospital while her classmates resumed academic activities.

According to her, the situation left her emotionally distressed as she worried about missing critical academic requirements.

In her words:

“I fell terribly sick during finals and was crying on the hospital bed because my mates had resumed classes."

Despite not attending lectures, she said she overcame the challenge and successfully completed her programme with outstanding academic performance.

She expressed gratitude to God for seeing her through the challenging time.

“God showed up for me! Now I’m my parents’ first First Class graduate,” she added.

Reactions as hospitalised UI graduate bags first-class

Her post has since drawn congratulatory messages and admiration online. Some of the comments are below.

@favour_millous wrote:

"Big congratulations to you. @AderintoComfort. Here's a bouquet for you."

@E_thephoenix said:

"Congratulations, Comfort!❤️🎉"

@BalogunSaad said:

"Mehnnn, I was not familiar with your game. Super congratulations. 🎊"

@Okey_Legalman stated:

"Congratulations Comfort."

