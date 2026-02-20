A young Nigerian man took to social media to speak about his academic journey from primary school to secondary level

He mentioned that he always took first position in class in both his primary school and secondary school

The individual also mentioned that he wrote JAMB three times and shared what he graduated with from university

A university graduate who took first position in both primary and secondary school and got a high score of 323 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) went viral online after he shared his final CGPA.

The individual mentioned that he wrote UTME three times and that the last score he got in the exam was more than 290.

Graduate who wrote JAMB 3 times trends

The young man, @Profdivine5, made the post after he came across a tweet from a social media user who asked people to brag about their academic performance.

He quoted the tweet and bragged about his academic success.

He wrote:

"From primary school to secondary school, I was always the one who took first position."

He also spoke about the score he got in JAMB and the number of times he sat for the exam.

He continued:

"I scored 323 in my JAMB examination. I wrote JAMB three times and scored no less than 290 in each attempt.

"I finished my first year in university with a First Class."

"I was so intelligent in my primary and secondary school days o. But since I entered university, come go further, I know say intelligence can only carry you so far; then hard work must continue from there, because you have to work very hard."

Many other individuals spoke about their academic achievements at many universities in Nigeria.

Reactions as Nigerians brag about academic achievements

@darazzky shared:

"I graduated without attending lectures consistently due to me working and schooling as a full time undergraduate. I don’t even read while going for exams but I Dey always pass. It’s rough but the lower credit no bad so in other words. Alhamdulilah."

@Amina_Eke22 wrote:

"Back in SS3 at sec sch, I was good at Lit-in-Eng that whenever our lit teacher was going to be absent for SS2 students, he would ask me to take the class. While in Unilag, I hardly read for exams, made Cs, but for subjects I opened their books, it was straight As."

@th1suserisbored added:

"I'll wait till 2 weeks to exam before I start reading and I manage to get away with it every single time. Sometimes my result is better than people who started reading ages ago😭😂. It's far from excellent sha."

@Mult_iTask said:

"I never read during my primary through to my secondary days but i never came behind anyone. I never spent a day longer in any class yet in my BSc and MSc and MBA i dint see anything bellow 4.4 CGPA. Na me dey always represent when it comes to delivery without any note in my hand. Me sef I tried."

