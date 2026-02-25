A young first-class graduate celebrated completing her studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, she shared how she was the head girl in her secondary school and her admission journey

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on her academic feat

A Nigerian lady, Olaiya Bisola Glory, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in law.

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, an excited Bisola said that she graduated with a first-class honours.

A UI graduate shares how she bagged a first class in law. Photo: @Bisola_Glory

Source: Twitter

From head girl to UI first-class graduate

Identified on X as @Bisola_Glory, the lady appreciated God for her success, as she looked forward to her convocation.

She said:

"It is now official. Olaiya B.G. LLB, First Class Honours Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan. Habakkuk 2:2–3. God did this one. See you at convocation."

In a chat with Legit.ng, Bisola shared that she had strong interests in "taxation, intellectual property law, and finance."

Bisola also shared her academic journey, including how she gained admission into UI.

She said:

"I attended Command Day Secondary School, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ibadan from 2013 to 2019. Throughout my senior secondary school years, I consistently emerged as the Best Student in the Arts department and graduated as Head Girl of the school.

"I passed all my WAEC subjects in one sitting, scored 280 in JAMB, and 81 out of 100 in the University of Ibadan Post-UTME. My aggregate score was 75.5, more than five points above the cutoff for Law in 2019.

"I am grateful to God for the grace to gain admission into my preferred university to study my chosen course without having to consider a second option."

See her X post below:

Netizens celebrate UI first-class law graduate

@Hibraheembamid1 said:

"Embodiment of knowledge and service.. Congratulations, My Ex-President."

@timi_kolade21 said:

"Bisola, you have carved a niche for yourself in tax law; you concretized it with studiousness. I see you make waves. Folake Solanke is a reference point in the field of law in Nigeria; you will surpass her record, and your name will gain global traction. Congratulations."

@tunji33173275 said:

"Congratulations to you Bisola and the Lord shall give you grace to reap the fruits of your labor. Definitely, you are one of the assets of the world. Continue keeping the flag flying. At the same time, I want to thank your parents for their support to achieve this milestone. You’re a warrior!"

A lady who was once a head girl bags first class in UI. Photo: @Bisola_Glory

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng