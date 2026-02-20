A young man who recently graduated from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, got people talking after sharing his CGPA

The individual sat for UTME, scoring a very high mark, and also excelled in WAEC with 5 As, alongside several other achievements

The CGPA he posted, along with the picture containing his result sheet from the university, got people talking online

A graduate of the University of Lagos who scored 319 in JAMB and had 5As in WAEC grabbed attention online after sharing his final CGPA.

The individual identified as Tunde Mustapha posted this on his social media page to celebrate his academic achievement.

UNILAG graduate shares his CGPA

He took to his X page to share photos from his graduation from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), after he bagged a First Class degree.

He wrote:

"Alhamdulillahi Rabbil ‘Alamin. I officially graduated with a First Class degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos.

"During my undergraduate years at the University of Lagos, I was privileged to receive four scholarships."

The graduate of Accounting, in a viral post, mentioned that he had 5As in WAEC and also scored a total of 319 in his UTME.

After achieving this feat, he mentioned the incredible CGPA he graduated with from the university.

He continued:

"I did this

"2018 - WAEC, had 5As

"2019 - JAMB/UTME, scored 319

"2020 - Got admission

"2021 - First GPA 5.0

"2022 - AAT (ICAN)

"2023 - Skill Level (ICAN)"

"2024 - Professional (qualified)

"2025 - First Class (CGPA 4.77)"

He added:

"Oh, during my undergraduate years, I also got five scholarships: FSB (2x), Seplat, and Oyo State Government scholarship.

"I interned in two advisory firms where I learnt how to build financial models, draft business plans, and create pitch decks. Two of the projects I contributed to have been launched already.

"I also had the opportunity to intern with two advisory firms as an undergraduate, where I developed strong financial modelling and analytical skills and gained early exposure to real-world finance and advisory work."

His academic achievement caught the attention of several people who took to the comment page to commend him.

Reactions as UNILAG graduate shares his CGPA

@aliyah75333 added:

"Mā shā Allah, AlhamduliLlāh Allahumma Baarik, congratulations sir."

@saredems noted:

"What an outstanding performance. Congratulations. Baraka Allahu fee ku.m."

@Samolu324 said:

"Some of una get this two head sehh. Congratulations Boss."

@Fadhlulah272483 noted:

"Congratulations Man. You bagged a lot, I’m bagging ICAN soon inshallah."

@rhayorbadmus added:

"Congratulations. This is really impressive. Congratulations once again."

@AKOREDEUTH42833 said:

"Congratulations. How many likes for 1 CGPA?"

Read the X post below:

