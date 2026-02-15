A friend of Ifunanya Nwangene has shared an emotional video showing the moment the late singer was buried

The video shows several men helping to carry her lifeless body of the gospel singer and lower it into the grave

This comes several days after she was pronounced dead following a snake bite in her apartment in Abuja

A Nigerian man who is a friend of Ifunanya Nwangene, a Nigerian singer who died after being bitten by a snake in her apartment, has shared a video showing the moment her body was lowered into the grave days after her death.

Legit.ng had, on 31 January 2026, published several news reports detailing the cause of the singer’s death.

Friend of Ifunanya Nwangene shares video

Since her passing, several of her friends have shared their experiences, with one individual describing what he saw when he looked inside the ambulance carrying the late singer’s body.

Another friend, who was at the hospital the moment she died, shared what he noticed about Ifunanya Nwangene’s tongue and lips immediately after she passed away.

Several days later, @bobbytheelectric shared a video on his media page showing the moment Ifunanya Nwangene’s body was lowered into the grave, her final resting place.

The video shows several men carefully lifting the coffin into an already dug grave, where it was eventually placed.

Reactions as Ifunanya Nwangene gets buried

Dorcas Stephen adked'

"What's the meaning of life."

Lulu_Ola said:

"This is heartbreaking."

Ella wrote:

"Nothing dy this life ooo."

realAnnie said:

"Someone threw a white paper Abi handkerchief inside, who else saw it😳. What does that mean pls?"

A&A Family LifeStyle wrote:

"Every human resting place someday. Go well Ify."

Efe chioma jane said:

"is well my heart is heavy."

Joseph Agnes Oka noted:

"This makes me remember the day we bury my dad, Kai nothing dey life."

Sophie. added:

"I don’t know this girl but her death is so painful my God."

Ezenwa Blessing Chirota said:

"My dear sis, I see you resonate again through a relative, your ministry must be accomplished, you're done yet."

kindy crush added:

"I'm always crying for the poor Nanyah."

Çolly added:

"Rest in peace girlie May the Angels receive your soul in heaven."

F for Faith said:

"God life is so unfair It's break my heart."

kily🍒blizz noted:

"i fit stand every other scenes in a burial, but this No no no no."

Ken Gabriel wrote:

"I SEEK the True MEANING of Life but find HOLY BIBLE not to MEAN what I think. It is God's Personality, Character, Behaviour, Culture and Power to us."

_ vee Gen spare parts gurl said:

"I can't hold my tears any longer, chaii RIP Nanye, we love you God loves you most."

