A friend of Ifunanya Nwangene got many people talking after he made sensitive statements about her death

He mentioned what he saw when he walked into the hospital while she was being administered anti-venom

The young man also spoke about what he was asked to buy for the gospel singer shortly after she was given the anti-venom

A friend of Ifunanya Nwangene has spoken out after her death, sharing details of how she reacted in the hospital when anti-venom was administered.

The statement by the young man comes after the singer passed away at a hospital in Abuja following a snake bite in her apartment.

Friend shares how Ifunanya struggled in hospital. Photo source: Tiktok/gossiplawyer_, Facebook/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: TikTok

Friend shares how Ifunanya struggled in hospital

In a video posted by user @gossiplawyer_, the young man, who appears to be a friend of Ifunanya, described what he saw immediately upon entering the hospital after hearing about the incident.

According to him, when he arrived, she was struggling after the anti-venom had been administered, and she was having difficulty breathing, so he held her and assisted during the process.

His statement:

"When I got there, she was being attended to. In fact, the anti-venom was being administered to her by the time I walked in, but I could see her struggling, grasping for breath and all that."

He added in the video that they were asked to get more anti-venom after some had already been given to Ifunanya.

Friend says Ifunanya fought for breath after snake bite. Photo source: Facebook/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Instagram

He continued:

"So I helped, I held her while that process was going on. She was already on a drip, and at some point, they brought in the oxygen. They needed more than the anti-venom, so they asked us to go and buy."

"They had already given her anti-venom, but I think they were trying to do a backup, just in case what they had given her wasn’t working."

Reactions as man speaks about late singer

ebiyereke1234@gmail wrote:

"That is how they send snake to my office when I want to enter the office I saw something pulling me back not to go in three good times I was forcin."

BLACK AND WHITE LODGE added:

"Dese neighbors get mind me go just pack out of dis house asap."

Olori shared:

"Snakes don’t move in pairs na. Wetin be this God! Ahhh! As much as I don’t want to say this, I feel they k!lled her. It’s not ordinary."

pinky babe stressed:

"Snake will not bite if not provoked or stepped on the snake was actually sent to kill her, and no anti venom will neutrilize it. cobra that I no does not easily bite only spite! may the spirit of her ancestors avenge her death."

Nao added:

"This is where tieing the spot is important , honestly it helps cause trust me it depends on how far the venom has traveled, no antivenom can work oooo , the place most be tied ooo above the spot."

Pretty Favour noted:

"Hmm my brother killed same type of snake this morning in his bathroom."

Norah shared:

"That was how scorpion bite me in the face 2021 thank God an hospital was very close to my house and I was attended to very fast."

Diana luwis said:

"It was that drip that killed her because they are not supposed to give her anything water, Omo hospitals now are full of quack doctors and nurses."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng