A young man expressed sadness over the death of gospel singer Ifunanya Nwangene as he explained how they met

He mentioned that he went to the hospital on the day of her death and shared what he saw that day

He also said that after her death, he decided to take a look at her remains and explained everything he saw

A friend of late singer Ifunanya Nwangene has shared a rare thing he noticed when he looked inside the ambulance carrying her lifeless body.

The friend made the statement on his page while explaining how he met Ifunanya long before her death, following the snake bite incident at her Abuja apartment.

Friend shares rare glimpse of Ifunanya Nwangene before burial. Photo source: Facebook/Anyi BelCanto/ Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Man speaks about Ifunanya's remains

The young man, Anyi BelCanto, revealed that he was expecting good news from his friend but was instead told something tragic had happened to Ifunanya.

He shared:

"I received a call from my good friend, Michael Omogbai. ‘Ifunnaya is dead!’ This was not the call I was expecting from Michael, and I will explain why.

"Michael and I were deeply involved in planning my Valentine concert scheduled for February 15. Ifunnaya was part of the master plan to perform at the show. I had asked Michael to help arrange a meeting since they were very close friends and colleagues at the Amemoso Choir.”

He went on to speak about the first time he met the singer in person, long before her death.

“I first met Ify in person after the Opera Abuja concert in November last year. Some of the cast decided to hang out all night, and I was invited. Present were Michael, Maestro Ayo Ajayi, Pascal, Matt, Ifunnaya, and other friends.

"After that night, all I could think about was working on projects with her from 2026 and beyond. Stardust & The Whispers of Love was meant to be the first of many.”

While trying to book Ifunanya for his show, he explained that there was a clash of dates.

“Unfortunately, the date clashed with another musical production she had already been contracted to perform in. However, she made a remarkable gesture. She tried to convince me to move my date to the 13th. She even sent voice notes to persuade me. She really wanted to perform with me."

He added that when his production manager, Michael Omogbai, called, he thought it was good news about Ifunanya’s availability.

“So when my production manager called, I thought he was about to say a miracle had happened and that Ifunnaya would be performing at my show. But instead, I heard the dreaded news."

He said he rushed to the hospital mortuary immediately after hearing the news.

“I rushed to the hospital mortuary as soon as I heard. Everyone in the classical music space was there. It is hard to believe that a talent with such a bright and promising future would leave in such a tragic manner.”

Friend of late Ifunanya Nwangene recalls seeing her like a queen in the ambulance. Facebook/Anyi BelCanto/ Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

He further revealed that he followed the ambulance conveying her body and decided to take one final look.

“We followed the body in an ambulance from FMC Jabi to her Catholic church in Lugbe, where prayers were said, before her body was transported to the East for burial.

"I decided to take one last glimpse through the window of the ambulance while prayers were ongoing. Ifunnaya was in her lashes and makeup, beautifully covered in her regal appearance. Even in death, like Cleopatra and Sheba, she still looked like a queen. She left the stage the same way she lived, like a queen.”

Reactions as man speaks about late singer Ifunanya

Michael stressed:

"It’s really a tough one to bear 😢😢. A reminder of how we go about planning for the future that we are not sure if we will be part of. I pray she finds peace in God’s bosom. Heaven gained with her voice!!"

Elder Nweke noted:

"When I heard of her, you were the first person that came to my mind, I said you must know her based on her type of music. I almost reached out to you to ask. Finally, I was right. May her soul rest in peace and may God give you her friends and family the strength to bear her loss."

Emma added:

"Seriously this heart breaking...but who are we to question God...he knows n see everything n he alone knows best. May the soul of the departed rest in Peace."

Ajileye said:

"I was sad when I heard this news and the manner of her death. Very mysterious but God knows it all. I joined may others in condolences 💐 to you and entire classical community in Abuja. May her beautiful soul RIP."

Read the Facebook post below:

