As Nanyah was laid to rest on Valentine’s Day, a lady who attended the event showed what people did at the singer’s graveside

She shared her observation about fellow attendees at the funeral of the classical singer who died from a snakebite

Her video from the funeral moved people to tears, as they took to the comments section to mourn the lady's death

A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video from the funeral of a rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died from a snakebite.

She showed what people did at the graveside of the deceased singer in her hometown.

A lady shares a heartbreaking video from Nanyah's burial. Photo: Omapitch Chioma Igbojekwe

Source: Facebook

Nanyah, 26, passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence on January 31, 2026.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Lady shares sad video from Nanyah’s burial

The heartbroken man, identified as Omapitch Chioma Igbojekwe on Facebook, shared a video from the funeral ceremony of Nanyah.

She showed how people gathered at the graveside full of tears and sorrow.

His Facebook post read:

“Who born u wey u no go cry? Cry was the food of the day!! Cry was d only option. Cry was all we can do.

“Cry was where we poured our anger. Cry Cry Cry Cry. Oh Death... u no try.”

Reactions trail video from Nanyah's burial

@Ifeoma Nathan Ikeji said:

"Just like that??? Ha!! Nanya, may your soul rest in peace."

@Lola Kayode

"While mourners cry, content creators see opportunity."

@Vivian Kelvin

"It’s well u dont want to watch again i don cry tire dem born u well make u no cry Kai it’s so painful my heart goes to her family if strangers is touched like this I kept wondering how her immediate family would be feeling chai death is really inevitable if not Ifunanya no suppose die now oo Kai!laaa n’Udo onye kwaya ibem."

@Nadim Michael

"may God grant her household d fortitude to bear the loss its well ,for those asking how the parents will bear it ,d ans is yes they cos wetin God create for heart too much its well."

@Frank Izunna said:

"Empty life. Stop boosting and be humble. Love your neighbor and love God. Do away with wickedness. Life is empty."

@Nwobodo Samuel said:

"A heart-wrenching moment it was. I had to leave without finishing the renditions. Take thy rest,Nanya!"

@George Nnaemeka Okolo said:

"Uwa nkea sef! She's really gone! ...., mystery of life, in a month or so, her parents and others there will be back to their bases and the gate to the compound will be locked, leaving Nanya outside, six feet below, all alone in total silence. Whatever God knows her ending from her beginning. The consolation is that she is with her fellow Angels now, after making huge positive impacts in her short stint on earth. Farewell Nanya."

Nanyah was buried on Valentine's Day after she died on January 31, 2026. Photo: Omapitch Chioma Igbojekwe

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng