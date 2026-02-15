A man who attended the funeral ceremony of Nanyah, who died from snakebite, shared how her coffin was put inside the grave

A Nigerian man has shared a heartbreaking video from the funeral of a rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died from a snakebite.

He showed when the coffin of the deceased singer was lowered into the grave and netizens noticed something strange.

A man shows how Nanyah's coffin was lowered into the ground. Photo: Bobby Onyebuchi Onu

Source: Facebook

Nanyah, 26, passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence on January 31, 2026.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

The heartbroken man, identified as Bobby Onyebuchi Onu on Facebook, shared a video from the funeral ceremony of Nanyah.

He showed when her coffin was lowered into the grave and netizens pointed out something strange that was also thrown inside the grave.

“Ifunanya’s body is been lowered to the grave.”

Jennifer Echebiri said:

"Am I the only one that saw what was thrown into that grave?"

Chika Achugo Uzoho said:

"What is that thing that was thrown into that grave that is white in colour? I had to go back watch ti be sure of what I saw. Nawa oo."

Emmanouēl Mochi said:

"Eternal rest grant unto her soul soul oh Lord. And let your perpetual light shine on her. May her soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen."

Blessing Emmanuel said:

"Why did that person throw something like white inside the ....."

Di Nma Pearl said:

"Oh you saw it too. Someone here said it might be by mistake but watching this video three times gave me a clearer view. It was thrown deliberately. It's well ooo."

Kofi Gregory Oppong-Djan said:

"Everyday, we are confronted with the harsh reality that we all have a final resting place, and that should be enough to be constantly thoughtful and prepared. It has nothing to do with a right time to die. May God grant her a place of refreshment, joy and peace."

James Favour said:

"People doesn't cry during burial again image their noises and discussions as if it's normal ceremony."

Nanyah was buried on Valentine's Day after her death on January 31, 2026. Photo: Bobby Onyebuchi Onu

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng