A friend of Ifunanya Nwangene has made many people emotional as she remembers the late singer after her death

She posted a video of the late singer beating drums during her NYSC orientation several years ago as she mourns her passing

The friend also posted a photo of Ifunanya Nwangene wearing the NYSC outfit as she talks about the good times they had together

A friend of Ifunanya Nwangene has shared photos they took together during their NYSC days, along with a video of the late singer playing drums during their camp activities.

The post was shared by the lady on her page as a tribute to Ifunanya Nwangene, who died after being bitten by a snake in her apartment in Abuja on 31 January 2026.

Friend of Ifunanya recalls special moments during NYSC days. Photo Source: Tiktok/nerdynnedi, Facebook/Ifunanya Nwangene

Friend of Ifunanya speaks about her death

Since Ifunanya’s death, several of her friends have shared different posts, including a lady who attended the same university as the gospel singer. She also recalled a rare item that Ifunanya gave her about 10 years ago.

As people continue to speak well of Ifunanya Nwangene, a pastor even compared her to God and Jesus Christ, mentioning two things she never did while alive.

As many continue to mourn her passing, a friend, @nerdynnedi took to her social media page to share a photo she took with Ifunanya years ago during their NYSC.

Sharing the photo, she wrote a caption that read:

"Our hearts are broken, I can never understand. Continue to sing with the angels. I will miss our little chats 😭😭 #RIP #ifunanyanwangene @Nanyah."

Friend of Ifunanya shares NYSC photos and videos of late singer. Photo Source: Facebook/Ifunanya Nwangene

Along with the photo, she also shared a video on her page showing Ifunanya beating drums during her activities at the NYSC camp. She added a description to the video, which read:

"Ifunanya was beyond talented, NYSC-FCT Abuja Marshal band 2020 Batch A. What will I do with all thee old videos? 😭😭😭

"Goodnight my friend #RIPnanya."

The post has since attracted the attention of several individuals, who have taken to the comments section to mourn the talented singer.

Reactions as friends of Ifunanya shares throwback

Said:

"So sad 💔."

Dr.Drayy shared:

"Omo it really hit me hard 😣 A star indeed."

Mimiclassic noted:

"Take heart dear."

princewill manuel wrote:

"Be strong."

Etido Brendans - EB Music added:

"Rest in peace sweet girl ... we will always remember 😭It's really painful 😭Rest in peace Ifunanya."

