A man shared a rare photo of Ifunanya 'Nanyah’ Nwangene's coffin during her funeral at Enugu, as he mourned her death

He mentioned what the picture made him realise, following her painful death from a snakebite on January 31, 2026

His post drew people’s attention, and they also shared their observations in the comments section, mourning the deceased

A Nigerian man has shared a photo from the funeral of a rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died from a snakebite.

He posted what the coffin made him realise, as he mourned the lady.

Nanyah, 26, passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence on January 31, 2026.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Man shares rare photo of Nayah’s coffin

The heartbroken man, identified as Obiblo Music on Facebook, shared a picture of Nanyah’s coffin from her burial taking place in Enugu.

He also mourned her and said her prayer for her gentle and peaceful soul.

His Facebook post read:

“Hmmm… so Ifunanya is truly gone. As you are laid to rest today, may your gentle and peaceful soul continue to rest in perfect peace. Till we meet at Jesus’ feet.”

Man shares photo of Nanyah's coffin during burial

Nkechi Iheukwmere said:

"Rest peacefully l know you are now singing with the angels. May God comfort your family."

Eyemonu Okon Grace said:

"Amen.Eternal rest grant unto her and may the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace."

Nneka Ezenwa Elemuo said:

"May the angels receive your soul and present it to God the most high. Amen. Rip."

