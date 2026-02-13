A Nigerian lady in Canada showed off the apartment she rented 14 months after she relocated from Lagos to the country

She decided to share something unusual she noticed about renting an apartment abroad, which was different from Nigeria

Many reacted as she shared how she was able to rent the apartment in Canada, as some also prayed to have theirs too

A Nigerian lady celebrated as she rented her first apartment since she relocated to Canada.

She showed off the interior and shared an unusual observation she had made about renting apartments abroad.

A Nigerian lady in Canada shows off the apartment she rented 14 months after relocation. Photo: i_stefhannie

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @i_stefhannie, the lady shared what she found out about the payment system.

She stated that as a Nigerian, she wasn’t used to paying rent monthly.

Showing off her apartment, she said:

“From Lagos Nigeria to my first apartment in Canada.”

In the comments, she shared her province and how she was able to get the apartments:

"Alberta. I found it on Marketplace."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's apartment in Canada

@Aonat_Z said:

"Congrats again Omoh When it comes to this 2026 o newfoundland Canada 🇨🇦 the approval rate is high through pr they need new people here but it only for people who can live in rural area sha that’s where I am in it’s more easier than all this other provinces and country you guys are going for this 2026 for crying out loud if you have good agent."

@yvonneanyaka said:

"God over everything! derz nothing I don't do I don't put him first."

@FOUNDATION said:

"Congratulations. I align my dreams and life to this prayers. may the Favour of God and the gift of Men locate me this year 2026 in Jesus name, Amen.

@Amarachi said:

"I tap into your testimony blessings I JESUS NAME AMEN. CONGRATULATIONS."

@Great E. Anyafulu said:

"that place of family "soft landing" is a blessing. most people don't have that. #grateful

@Evare said:

"father I thank you.. for this your daughter you have thought over the year ms to trust you... I key into your testimony.. I will testify in Canada.. very soon... Amen."

@innochris said:

"there's nothing God can not do , always be prayerful ND hv faith, congrats."

@Miss Humility said:

"see I have the same testimony as yours just that my own is in Africa. I prayed for a house not far from church God gave me exactly what I asked for. God is alive and living in us every day."

