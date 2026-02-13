A Nigerian man shared his disappointment after helping a woman secure a job and supporting her with extra bills

He said she earned a good sum monthly but declined his birthday request, explaining she was saving to rent a house

His post sparked mixed reactions online, with users debating gratitude, entitlement, and expectations after offering assistance

A Nigerian man has sparked conversations after sharing why he was disappointed with a lady he had assisted in securing a job for.

The man, identified as @ALEX_SMARTT on X, narrated his experience in a post that has since attracted widespread reactions.

According to him, in the month of September last year, 2025, he helped 'promote' the said woman’s CV until she eventually secured a job. He added that on the day she was to resume work, he sent her N48,000 to support her transportation and feeding expenses.

He stated that the woman began to earn N130,000 as of October but spent the entire amount.

After receiving her November salary, he said his birthday came up on November 3.

The man explained that he jokingly asked her to send him a bottle of Jameson whiskey, which he estimated at about N12,000. However, she declined, saying she was saving money to rent a house.

He expressed disappointment at her response, stating that although he does not consider himself entitled to rewards for helping others, he felt hurt by what he described as a lack of appreciation.

He wrote:

"Last year September, I hawked this girl cv till I got her a job.

The day she was meant to start, I sent her 48k make she Dey use guide per transport and small small food.

Her first salary 130k in October, she Pam am.

She collected November salary… It was my birthday on 3rd of that month…

I whine her “fine shyt you no go send me a bottle of Jameson?“

mind you, Jameson = 12k.

This girl told me she was saving to rent a house…

Guy! My head wan blow… I’m not even an entitled mo’fucker.

Cos I really do not expect anything from even the people I’m most kind to.

But that is equally not an excuse for you to be a sh!tty person."

Reactions to employment struggle story

The post has since generated mixed reactions on social media. Some of the comments are below.

@Moyosoreo_luwa wrote:

"But her reason was genuine and since you said you weren’t entitled, you no suppose deep am, e no go far."

@sheymanishere said:

"She get good reason tho not like she dey lavish and btw can’t you help without looking to get back? if you can’t then don’t help."

@Interiorssdotng commented:

"You’re entitled. She’s not appreciative. Full stop. Call a spade a spade."

See the post below:

