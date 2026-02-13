Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Man Presents POS Attendant Girlfriend With Valentine Gifts, Her Reaction Goes Viral
Family and Relationships

Man Presents POS Attendant Girlfriend With Valentine Gifts, Her Reaction Goes Viral

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • A young Nigerian lady working as a POS attendant has gone viral online after being surprised with gifts
  • Her boyfriend sent people to her to present the gifts and ask her to be his Valentine in style
  • The lady couldn’t contain her joy after seeing the presents sent to her ahead of Valentine’s Day

A Nigerian man asked his girlfriend, who works as a POS attendant, to be his Valentine, and her happy reaction went viral immediately as she ran around with the gift and rolled on the floor.

This is shown in a video made available by the individual who delivered the said presents to the POS attendant.

POS attendant reacts excitedly to valentine gifts
POS attendant reacts excitedly to valentine gifts
Man surprises girlfriend with valentine gifts

The video, posted by @legitcyndyscakenmore, shows the POS agent at her business spot, resting.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Not long after, she was tapped, and the said presents were handed over to her.

Immediately she received the flower bouquet and saw some other exciting gifts, the lady, who works as a POS attendant, couldn’t contain herself as she immediately began to run and eventually fell and rolled on the floor in celebration of her gift.

POS attendant rolls on floor after valentine surprise
POS attendant rolls on floor after valentine surprise
The TikTok video contained a caption which explains the event better, as it read:

"You asked your hardworking POS girlfriend to be your val."

Reactions as lady receives gifts

Dimma Rossy wrote:

"I fit do pass like dis walayi...I never receive anything like this before... both on birthday or Valentine's Day."

cyndyoftiktok stressed:

"Common pos girl don first me collect money bonquet."

🦅💙Patricia💙🦅 shared:

"Even if I no get cash I dey carry umbrella go road tomorrow."

moangirl_0 shared:

"But I Dey do POs too naw😭 why them never ask me?? And my location na rich men location o."

N❤️n😍e❤️k😍a added:

"This is how I will run the day I will receive flower from someone."

TANTOO stressed:

"Omo Iwo olorun this morning again make una patronize me make I sha no suffer in two phases Omo Iya Ife ma je mi ooo."

Mary wrote:

"I'm just smiling 😊 Nd crying 😭 at the same time I know one day it will surely be my turn."

February 12 added:

"If I finally receive surprise for my birthday I will do more than this."

KofosClothing shared:

"Someone can't overwhelmed than this,what a grateful soul"

Frankie noted:

"And I be fyn girl o sha I don get cloth and shoe, wig, and hair for Val but dont need them I just a gift."

Lie lie gurl said:

"Since there is no room to run in, then run away, Peter run come."

Scientist Munachimso Mirabel noted:

"The girl nah werey You made me laugh hard this morning."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man went viral after his girlfriend surprised him with gifts on Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young corps member went viral after her boyfriend gave her her first Valentine’s gift.

A video showed the young lady crying happy tears and hugging her boyfriend when she saw the gifts.

