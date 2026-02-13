A South African lady whose visa was approved and has flown to the United States has publicly shared the four questions she was asked by the visa officer at the embassy

She further highlighted how she answered the four questions and hopes that her answers would help people in their future applications

The lady's US visa interview experience has been met with mixed feelings, with some netizens also sharing how theirs went

A South African lady, with the TikTok handle @bluevezi09, has opened up about the four questions she was asked during her US visa interview.

The lady, who is currently in the US after her visa was approved, also stated the answers she gave the visa officer.

Lady's US visa interview questions and answers

According to @bluevezi09, she was first asked where she was going.

"I said I am going to Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America," her response went.

In a TikTok post, she said that the second question the visa officer asked was what she would be doing there, and she replied:

"I said I am going to participate in a cultural exchange program as an au pair."

An au pair is typically a young person from a foreign country who lives with a host family and helps care for their children, and sometimes does light household work, in exchange for a small allowance, free accommodation or the chance to learn the host country's language and culture.

Speaking further, she said she was asked about what she currently does. The South African lady wrote:

"I explained that I am currently working at a retail store as a merchandiser and studying online at UNISA."

The fourth and final question the visa officer asked her was about her plans when she returns to her country.

"I said my plan is to come back home and continue with my studies at UNISA while also continuing with my job."

It is noteworthy that South Africa is not one of the 75 countries affected by the US government's pause on all visa processing.

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's experience at embassy

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience at the US embassy below:

Skhulile Sibiya said:

"Number 4 is soooo important."

Witness Ndhlovu said:

"So you are really studying online at Unisa or you had to mention it to convince them 🥹?"

R E B O T I L E said:

"Weeh, I was asked the same questions 😂😂🤭 in that exact order."

1phumeh said:

"Mine got declined 😭I’m thinking of reapplying again !"

ANDISWA NDLOVU 🦋❤️ said:

"Never ever mention the word “job,money,work” if you do they’ll deny your visa."

ell said:

"I was granted 10 years visa visitation I stay there few months but I was miserable missing home like crazy and I had to come back but everything was okay except their food Hayi ngeke."

Neo Promise said:

"Still got denied with those questions worse I was asked my age I said 23 still and those questions 💔😭maybe it wasn’t meant to be."

