A Nigerian pastor has gone viral on social media as he took to the streets to preach against Valentine’s Day

The pastor called for a total cancellation of Valentine’s Day celebrations and sent warnings to Christians

The things he said in the viral video caught the attention of passersby, who challenged him, but he stood his ground

A Nigerian pastor has issued a serious warning to people planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14, while also highlighting the category of people who should never celebrate the day.

The statement from the pastor comes just days before the date, as many people around the world prepare to mark the occasion.

Pastor tells Nigerians to cancel Valentine’s day, criticizes churches. Photo Source: Tiktok/pastorjohnmon, BusinessDay

Source: TikTok

Pastor warns against celebrating Valentine’s day

In a video shared by @pastorjohnmon, the pastor could be seen delivering a stern warning to individuals planning to celebrate the day and mentioning the category of people who shouldn’t observe it in any way.

In the TikTok video, he said:

"Most of you dey prepare for Valentine, Valentine is not for Christians."

As he spoke, he referred to some churches that are already making plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Nigerian pastor slams Valentine’s day celebrations, urges believers to avoid it. Photo Source: Tiktok/pastorjohnmon

Source: TikTok

He added:

"Some church now go don already prepare for Valentine, I saw one church, they already banner, big banner since last week for Valentine."

In another video, the pastor was being enlightened by some individuals about the meaning of Valentine, but he stood his ground against the celebration.

According to him, it is not written in the bible that Valentine’s day should be celebrated and because of this, people should not celebrate it.

He continued:

"The same way them cancel Christmas, make them cancel Valentine. It’s not in the Bible. If your name is Valentine, cancel that name."

Reactions as pastor rejects Valentine’s day

The video carried a description which reads in part:

"Don’t do Valentine!!!! Do you hear me?"

ucci wrote:

"Marry direct don’t do valentine."

Ellachidel Beauty Hub added:

"Omo and we get Valentine data for Church on 14th ooh."

Ella_ added:

"Stingy boyfriends will now be Happy."

Ultimate IJ noted:

"As much as I love his preachings, this preaching right here, this, is a misconception."

Andy wrote:

"Wow so Valentine isn’t for Christians? I almost sin against God. Thanks you pastor for opening my eyes."

x_o_x_o added:

"Okay so if Muslims and Christians aren't allowed to do valentine then who brought the whole concept."

Nodnarb said:

"Papa no mind them! VALENTINE IS A SIN! DON’T DO VALENTINE! (Me cos I’m pained and don’t have a valentine😔)."

Vhugala shared:

"This is true, be aware of those famous days they are days for devil to celebrate."

Sureboy wrote:

"This place looks Agege, the pako bridge leads Ogba-Berger."

Mullernia blues ️noted:

"Them still criticised this girl way dey video this man i swear 😂😂, but don't worry same happens to disciples of Jesus Christ, don't just judas the man you will win 😂😂 every body shout halleluyah."

Sandie added:

"That’s why me and my girls are doing galentines. We don’t want to go to hell."

Kalu Nelly shared:

"Pastor even know valentine say valentine dey come next week...pastor dey don book room for me for eko hotel so your preaching cant stop me."

Je Wel said:

"Make una repent o… it’s the way he held his hand to explain for me."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man went viral after sharing his Valentine’s Day experience. He said he spent 200,000 naira on a gift for his girlfriend, but she only gave him two books and a handkerchief in return.

Boyfriend warns against expensive Valentine’s day plans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared her boyfriend’s reaction to her Valentine’s Day request.

The man said he was broke and could not pay for expensive plans. He told her to focus on her Valentine’s business idea instead. The video went viral and many people talked about it online.

Source: Legit.ng