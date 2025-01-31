A Nigerian man generated buzz on social media after he shared his experience concerning Valentine’s Day gift

He recounted how he bought a gift worth N200k for his girlfriend and the funny gift he got in return

Those who came across the post on X shared their opinion after the man shared the funny items he received

A Nigerian man got people talking after he recounted his Valentine’s Day experience.

He stated that in 2021, he bought a gift worth N200,000 for his girlfriend for Valentine’s Day.

He vowed never to exchange gifts on Valentine's Day. Photo: @Dipolygabana, Getty Images/Iryna Veklich

Source: Twitter

In an X post by @Dipolygabana, the young man said he would never buy any Valentine’s gift for any girl based on his experience.

Man spends N200k for Valentine’s Day gift

The man shared how his girlfriend got him 2 higher education books and a handkerchief after he spent N200,000 to get her gifts.

He then stated that nothing would make him exchange gifts with any lady for Valentine' again.

The tweet read:

“Bro nothing for this life fit make me exchange gift with babe for valentine. In 2021, I spent over 200k on this lady and she got me 2 higher education books with handkerchief.”

In the comment section, he added:

“You won’t believe she even wrapped the gift like say na better something.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail man’s Valentine’s Day experience

Those who came across the post on X shared their opinion after the man shared the funny items he received.

Legit.ng compiled some of these reactions.

@Evander611 said:

“Handkerchief for leg work?”

@AdesolaBlessin9 said: “

That’s why you should come to me, I plan on giving jotter this time.”

@TAOFEEQ_tq said:

“Na you dey see am as higher education na diary book she give you Abeg.”

@dolapospov said:

“she wants you to be serious with your education now and handkerchief to clean your sweat while you’re at it.”

@OnyeariA said:

“Higher education book for jotting and handkerchief for atilogwu!”

@AdeolaDammysmi3 said:

"I dey away dey busy on that date. No be me gurl go put for gbese."

Relationship stories that got people talking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage.

She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note as he shared the reason for asking for such an amount.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng