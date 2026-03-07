A Nigerian lady who visited a club for the first time has shared her experience with her followers on the X app

In a now-viral tweet shared via her official account, she disclosed that a friend of hers had persuaded her to come to the club

Social media users who came across her tweet stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady's first experience at a Lagos nightclub left her disappointed and she went online to rant.

She gave a candid account of the outing, sparking lots of reactions on social media, with many sharing their own similar encounters.

Lady compares club to Sodom and Gomorrah. Photo credit: @ChisomAgbafor/X, Jason Todd/ Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

Lady shares first experience at nightclub

Identified as @ChisomAgbafor on X, the lady revealed that she was persuaded by a friend to visit the club, an experience she described as eye-opening, though not in a positive sense.

Her tweet drew lots of responses in the comments, as followers chimed in with their own stories.

She expressed her surprise and disappointment at the environment, questioning the notion that such places are conducive to meeting future partners.

Her assessment of the club scene was confirmed as the pure truth to some netizens who echoed her sentiments about the clubhouse.

"I went to a club in Lagos today for the first time. A friend finally persuaded me. I still don’t understand how anyone claims they met their soulmate here. This place is pure Sodom and Gomorrah," she said.

Lady who visited a nightclub for the first time cries out. Photo credit: @ChisomAgbafor/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as lady shares experience at club

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Omoba said:

"To be fair, plenty of unexpected places have produced marriages."

Tino said:

"You’ve truly proven that you’re a reserved girl. But I must tell you that almost all the reserved girls that come to base in Lagos always get wild two years after, if still unmarried. Lagos no be anybody mate for “alabanko” life o."

Comfort said:

"Regardless not everyone goes for the same purpose. Some just came to listen to music."

Blessing said:

"But you know the beautiful thing? You went for the first time, another person might be going there too for the first time or just to unwind. Might be a male, and boom. Connection happens."

Daniel Egwu reacted:

"The idea of a soulmate is directly proportional to the individual so that place may not be a place, where your soulmate inhabits and maybe you can still find a soulmate there if you open your mind a bit and stop being judgmental."

Enigma said:

"Clubs are places built for fun, excitement, drinking, dancing, and attraction. People there are usually trying to look good and enjoy the moment, not necessarily show their true character. Because of that, it’s not the best environment to really know someone deeply. But sometimes two genuine people can still meet anywhere, even in a club. It’s just less likely, because the place encourages temporary pleasure more than serious connection."

Global reacted:

"Your experience is small Nnem. Some of us the first time we tried it, the wall was literally ministering to us that we don't belong here! Whilst the song was intensely high, the walls were speaking audibly to us that the wages of sin is death. That's not where our calm belong."

Aura MD reacted:

"Clubs are very noisy, chaotic and most of the time full of souls under the influence of alcohol. If you met your soul mate there, be ready to lose him/her to clubs and liquor."

Toothless added:

"Let me tell you a funny strong, a close family friend of mine met his wife when they went for a burial and he was pressed. He went into the busy to help himself and saw a lady that came to the burial doing God's work in the busy too. She was trying to cover up but my uncle. Said "take it easy I mean i came to do the same thing as you". They exchanged contact after that and within six months he married her. So you never know where and when."

See the post below:

Lady displays notice she saw at club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom was blown away by a poorly-written notice she observed in a London club.

According to the lady, she had gone clubbing in London when she spotted the notice, wondering who typed it.

Source: Legit.ng