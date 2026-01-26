A Nigerian lady caused a stir online after sharing her boyfriend’s reaction to her Valentine’s Day request

The man expressed frustration in a voice note, warning her against expensive plans due to his financial struggles

He urged her to focus on a Valentine's business idea instead, saying her demands could leave him broke

A Nigerian lady has sparked mixed reactions on social media after making a Valentine's Day request to her supposed boyfriend.

The lady, identified as @bella_amada2, took to her TikTok page to post a WhatsApp voice note of her boyfriend after they discussed the location he plans to take her to celebrate Valentine's Day.

In the trending voice note, the man could be heard expressing frustration over her unnecessary demands, especially at a time when he was financially broke.

Boyfriend's response to Valentine's Day request

In the audio recording, the man warned his girlfriend against making financial demands, such as Valentine's Day outings or expensive plans, as he would not be able to afford them.

The man went on to question her priorities, suggesting she should focus more on productive ventures, such as the Valentine business idea she had mentioned earlier.

He disclosed that he was willing to support the idea until she brought up the idea of an expensive Valentine's Day outing.

He further warned that continuing with such expectations could put him under financial pressure, adding that he did not want to become broke or dependent because of avoidable expenses.

He said:

"Bella, make I warn you. This one na serious warning. No dey send me useless demands. I no dey pick money for ground—if you dey pick money for ground, that one na your own cup of tea. Two days ago, you open your mouth talk say you wan start Valentine business. I tell you say I hear. If that time reach, I go try. But right now, I dey broke. I no get money.

I go work towards am—anything wey dey my hand, I go give you make you take start your Valentine business. No be that one be productive thing wey fit bring money? That one never finish, you don dey ask me where I wan carry you go for Valentine’s. We still dey January, and na Valentine outing you don dey think of.

You no dey reason how to make your life productive, na where dem go carry you go chop be your priority. I don tell you say I broke this period. Respect yourself. So the whole of January, na Valentine matter full your head?

Na that kind life you wan dey live? If I continue with you like this, you go turn me to a broke man—na beggar you wan make me be. The things wey fit impact your life, you no wan do am—na wetin you go post online dey carry you go. People dey use January plan their life, you dey use am plan Valentine."

