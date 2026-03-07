A fan identified as Innocent sent a detailed message to Funke Akindele on Snapchat, describing a cinematic bedroom scenario

Funke Akindele decided to address it head-on in a video, reading the admirer's "poetic" advances

The actress lashed out at the admirer, warning him to be careful with his words and mind his boundaries

Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has responded to an admirer who sent her an unusually personal message on social media.

In a video currently circulating online, the award-winning actress was seen reading out a message she received from a follower identified as Innocent on Snapchat.

The message, which the admirer wrote while complimenting the actress, included a detailed romantic fantasy about meeting her.

As she read the comment aloud, Funke’s expression quickly shifted, showing clear surprise at the tone of the message.

After finishing the message, Funke Akindele responded firmly.

The actress cautioned the admirer to be careful about the type of messages he sends to people online.

While she did not appear overly angry, her reaction made it clear that the message crossed a line for her.

The moment, which appeared to be recorded during a casual online interaction, has since circulated widely across social media platforms.

Many viewers noted that Funke handled the situation in her usual straightforward style.

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's video

@chyddo stated:

"Na when i know say 2baba name na Innocent i start to deh fear people weh deh answer Innocent."

@alinonuchibuzor wrote:

"If he had added punctuations, she would have at least been able to read it well before swearing for him. Now, he stressed her so much to comprehend what he wrote and still got the swearing nonetheless. Innocent, why???!!!"

@officialtedi_wealth wrote:

"Make parents Dey reason well before them name their kids. Imagine watin innocent Dey do up and down."

@jasonsfoodsng wrote:

"Year of Audacity indeed kaii..... Not all pap is the same. Some are made with intention, quality, and nourishment. That’s what we do at Jason’s Foods"

@deleke71784 stated:

"@kisforreal why you dey swear give him? Person wey dem drop comment for self no para always those werey wey no get life like you!!! You carry life put for chest like olofo, dem no dey catch cruise for your house?"

