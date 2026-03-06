Flavour warned men against the dangers of being "carried away" by temporary pleasure that leads them into the arms of a married woman

Nigerian highlife star Flavour N'abania has shared a blunt piece of advice for men on social media, cautioning them against pursuing married women.

The singer, whose real name is Chinedu Okoli, made the remark in a short but powerful message posted on his X page (formerly Twitter).

In the post, Flavour urged men to pray against any temptation that might push them towards getting romantically involved with another man’s wife, warning that such actions could ruin a person’s life..

Using a mix of English and Pidgin, the singer, who has beef with colleague KCee, stressed that once a man begins to desire another man’s wife, it could be a sign that trouble is close.

“Agu! pray against oringo Wey go carry you to dey reason another man wife. If you reach that level your life don spoil o,” he wrote.

Reactions trail trail Flavour's advice

@Mezptmez stated:

"No wonder, I know say my life don spoil because tell me why I de always look my neighbor wife yansh every morning from my window After this week, I go stop"

@McDonaldChinwe1 shared:

"I know of a guy that love Oringo to the extent of buying gifts to entice a lady But he earned my respect through one of his experience he shared with us He said, he was with a lady in a room. About to do normal ikwokirikwo, then he found out the lady was married"

@Ebukaderealking stated:

"Nothing will happen to you if you sleep with another man's life but it's morally wrong if you do it. It's also against the bro code. There are many single women out there"

@__Hakeem_yesufa wrote:

"My brother, that kind of thing is dangerous. When someone starts thinking about another man’s wife, it shows the person has already lost focus in life. Everyone should respect boundaries and protect their peace. If something belongs to another person, the best thing is to stay far away from it. It saves you from plenty of problems later."

