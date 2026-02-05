A Nigerian woman got many people talking on social media after she visited the mother of a popular singer

She visited the house of the late gospel singer Ifunanya Nwangene’s mother just days after her tragic death

The woman, however, noticed something at the entrance of the house and shared a video showing what she saw

A Nigerian woman has shared the unusual thing she saw at the entrance when she visited the mother of Ifunanya Nwangene, the gospel singer who recently passed away.

Legit.ng had reported that Ifunanya Nwangene passed away in Abuja after being bitten by a snake in her apartment.

Nigerian woman visits late singer’s mother

A friend of the singer, who was at the hospital when she died, shared what he noticed about her lips and tongue immediately after her death.

Several other friends of the singer have since reacted to her death, with one explaining what he saw when he looked inside the ambulance carrying her lifeless body.

As people continue to talk about her, a woman, Ada Anuka, took to social media to share a video and reveal what she saw at the entrance when she visited Ifunanya’s mother’s house.

Taking to her page, she wrote:

"I visited Ifunanya’s mother again, but look at what I saw at the entrance door 😭😭😭😭."

The video she shared shows her in an unnamed neighborhood as she enters the house and documents everything she saw inside.

She found a photo of Ifunanya placed by the door and a book in tribute to her memory.

Many people who came across her video have since reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as woman visits Ifunanya's mother

Chimezie stressed:

"That place is too dark ooo look well before you match snake there."

Miriam shared:

"Why the smile on her face,e be like some people use this opportunity dey cash out or let's say by force celebrity."

Vanessa added:

"Person go think say na something joyous you dey go do... No be everything be content !!!"

Alex wrote:

"You for just carry that camera and smile enter the house make them help you reset the fault cos the lens get issues."

Jonathan said:

"This content of a thing Don make una mad finish.see waiting person mother they do for where young person die."

Ogonna added:

"You visited Ifunanya's family and this is what you saw at the entrance like you saw a snake or what.??Creating content with everything. mad people everywhere."

Ebuka stressed:

"This girl looks like a snake, a cobra for that matter, so beautiful, abi na only me dey see things spiritually."

Oge shared:

"I understand that you have a ‘TV’, but you and I know that it isn’t right that you go to the house of one who lost her daughter five days ago and you are creating content, like you went with your camera man. Content creation has ripped off emotions and empathy from our hearts. The Igbos will say, “ebulu ozu onye Ozo, odi ka ebu nku.”."

