A young lady got many people emotional as she spoke about the invitation she received from Ifunanya

She mourned the death of the singer while also speaking about her talent in the heartfelt post she shared

The young lady posted a screenshot that shows the conversation she had with Ifunanya Nwangene days earlier

As many people continue to mourn the tragic death of Ifunanya Nwangene, who died after being bitten by a snake in her apartment in Abuja, a young lady, a friend of the singer, has shared screenshots of their interesting WhatsApp chat from long before her passing and revealed where the singer had invited her.

The young lady spoke about the death of the singer and explained what she did when she heard about her passing.

Friend mourns Ifunanya Nwangene and shares touching memories from chat. Photo Source: Facebook/Paulyn Nath Daniel

Source: Facebook

Friend shares last WhatsApp chat with Ifunanya

Paulyn Nath Daniel tagged Ifunanya’s page in her post while explaining that she had cried and broken down when she learned of the singer’s death.

She wrote:

"Dear Nanya, Ifunanya Nwangene, I have cried, broken down, and asked so many questions. Life feels more and more discouraging, and I cannot understand how such a soft, sweet soul could leave so suddenly, after touching so many lives with her voice and music. I always looked forward to your rehearsal videos."

She went on to speak about the invitation Ifunanya Nwangene sent to her before she died.

She shared:

"Your deep love for your Catholic faith and hymns drew me closer to you. Nanya, I am still trying to wrap my head around your passing. This one cuts so deep. I miss you."

According to the post and the screenshot of the chat, Ifunanya, before her death, had invited the lady to her choir, Amemuso, and even gave her number so she could find her way there.

Friend shares last WhatsApp chat with Ifunanya Nwangene before her tragic death. Photo Source: Facebook/Paulyn Nath Daniel

Source: Facebook

She explained:

"You invited me to come join the Amemuso Choir. I’m glad our paths crossed, and I will continue to cherish the little time I got to know you. May God heal us. May He comfort your family and all who loved you. May the angels welcome you into your heavenly home. This loss brought me to my knees. You did not deserve this.

"Rest well, love."

Reactions as lady mourns Ifunanya Nwangene

Ene Ujah noted:

"I don't know her but her death really touched me like my blood. May the heavenly Angels welcome her to paradise. Rest in peace dear."

Joseph Obande

"I haven't heard about her not until I watchd a video of were she did a solo song😭 omoh my hear melt in tears. May her soul rest in perfect peace nd may her family nd friends/colleagues be consoled😔."

Justice Adole stressed:

"My condolences! My God heal the broken heart. Take heart and be strong. My her soul R.i.p."

Mercy Gold shared:

"I crying 😭 bitter yesterday night 😭 I don't know her in person, but her death touched me with pain 😭 so many questions was going through me last night, Kia sweet soul and beautiful voice, Heaven rejoice and earth lost, very young promising lady with angelic voice 😭😭😭 so pathetic."

Comfort Leonard said:

"She was such a sweet soul..this is so sad💔😑."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman visited the mother of late gospel singer Ifunanya Nwangene just days after her death. She noticed something unusual at the entrance of the house and shared a video showing what she saw.

Ifunanya's friend speaks about rare moment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a friend of Ifunanya Nwangene shared a rare photo of her.

She also said something unusual Ifunanya did just before the photo was taken. The friend wrote about Ifunanya’s talent, her death.

Source: Legit.ng