Arsenal and Manchester City are separated by two points on the Premier League table, with two matches left

Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium to cut the five-point gap to two

Arsenal have a massive advantage over Manchester City in the title race heading into the final two matches

The Premier League title race is heading down to the wire as Arsenal and Manchester City are separated by two points on the Premier League table with two matches left.

Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium to close the gap between them and Arsenal to two points from five before the game.

Phil Foden led Manchester City to victory against Crystal Palace. Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Phil Foden was on fire for City, assisting Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush for the first two goals in the first half. Rayan Cherki assisted Savinho in the second half.

Arsenal retains their advantage heading into the final two matches of the league season as they close in on their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Arsenal and Man City's remaining games

As noted by the Premier League, both teams have two matches left to fight to be crowned champions come the end of the season on May 24, 2026.

Arsenal will face Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, May 18, 2026, before travelling to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on the final day.

Manchester City will travel to the South Coast to face AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, May 19, before hosting Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on the final day.

City, before their league games, have the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday, while the Gunners have the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.

What Arsenal and City need to win

As stated earlier, Mikel Arteta’s side are in control of their destiny and have a pretty straightforward path to the title: beat Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola’s side must win their remaining matches and hope for a slip-up from their rivals, which has two scenarios that could benefit them.

The first scenario is for Arsenal to draw one of their remaining matches. If this happens, both teams will be tied on the same points, and tiebreakers will apply.

As noted by NBC Sports, three of the five tiebreakers are currently in City’s favour: 1. Goal difference, 2. Goals scored 3. Head-to-head points, while both teams are tied on head-to-head away goals.

City have a goal difference of 43, while Arsenal have 42. The Citizens have scored 75 goals against their rivals’ 68. City won four points against Arsenal on head-to-head, while both scored one goal each away from home.

The second scenario for City to win the title is if Arsenal lose one of their remaining games, Pep Guardiola’s side will win the title with one point.

Pep Guardiola after Manchester City's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. Photo by Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

However, if Arsenal fail to slip up, City will remember their recent 3-3 draw against Everton as a game that cost them the title, even though they had other poor outings before.

As City and Arsenal are battling for the title at the top, two London clubs and European winners in the past three years are battling to avoid joining Burnley and Wolves in the Championship next season.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are in a relegation battle that will go on to the final day. Spurs have 38 points, and the Hammers have 36 with two matches left.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League champion after Manchester City beat Crystal Palace at the Etihad.

Manchester City remains alive in the title race, but with a small 15% chance of winning, while Arsenal remains firmly in control with about 85% chance.

Source: Legit.ng