A young individual who identified himself as a fan of the late singer Ifunanya Nwangene has gone viral on social media

He mentioned that before the death of the singer, he saw her at church and shared his observation about her

The young man, however, said he regrets not doing something he should have done before he passed away

As the public continues to mourn the death of Ifunanya Nwangene, who died after being bitten by snakes in her apartment in Abuja, a young man who saw her last Sunday has spoken out.

The individual shared what he observed about Ifunanya Nwangene and disclosed one thing he regretted.

Man opens up about seeing Ifunanya

The individual, @agoawuike.obinna, made the statement following the death of Ifunanya, a fast-rising singer.

Reacting to her death and sharing his experience of seeing her last Sunday, he wrote:

"Be still my soul ❤️‍🩹 I am speechless… I feel so cold. I’ve cried as if I lost someone I’ve known for years."

Sharing his regret and speaking about her, he wrote:

"I regret not saying ‘Hello’ when I came for your choir’s audition last Sunday, just because my nerves couldn’t keep cool."

He went on to explain the expression he observed on the face of Ifunanya Nwangene when he saw her at the church.

He added:

"The stare that came from you was so calm and cold, but still I couldn’t make a move to say hello and tell you how WONDERFUL you are."

"I hoped for tomorrow."

"I hoped for another day."

"I hoped for next rehearsal, to meet you properly… but I’ve just learnt that tomorrow is not promised 😭❤️‍🩹."

"I’m so hurt… life is pain 💔."

"Rest well @Nanyah 🕯️."

"I was your fan."

"I will remain your big fan."

Reactions as man recalls seeing Ifunanya

B for Bella added:

"We won’t be alright o. This pain will be there. How can you forget Nanyah? How? She was a light…. Her energy was pure, I could literally feel it from my phone screen, when she cheered others on. God this is heart wrenching 💔 please Lord, forgive her sins and let her sing in the company of angels. Rest easyyyy. Rest Angel."

theeonly_zita shared:

"May her soul rest in peace, heaven just gained the most beautiful voice😭❤️."

Okp Judith stressed:

"Goodbye Nanya😭 May God rest your soul Amen 🙏🏾."

samuel Eduson henry noted:

"Am bleeding inside my heart my whole body is shaking 😭😭😭😭😭."

OLUWANIFEMI CAROLINE shared:

"I can't just hold back my tears, cos this is so painful, I even still listened to her songs before I could sleep yesterday not knowing that this is what I'm gonna hear about her this morning."

