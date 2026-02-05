A young lady sparked reactions on social media as she spoke about the death of a popular Yoruba actress

She shared her thoughts about the man who got her pregnant and what he could have done to protect her

The young lady also went ahead to mention the alleged cause of the popular actress’s death in her social media post

Shortly after it was announced that Nollywood actress Ajara Lasisi, popularly known as Aunty Ajara, had passed away in a hospital, a young lady shared a video mentioning two factors that might have contributed to the actress’s death.

Details from Vanguard Nigeria confirmed that the actress died of an illness. Shortly after her death, the young lady took to her social media page to speak about the alleged health condition of the late actress.

Young lady claims aunty ajara was pregnant

The lady, @regiescoop2, explained that Aunty Ajara was pregnant and claimed this posed a serious risk to her health.

She also mentioned another factor in the video, which made her speculate that the actress might not survive the pregnancy.

She said:

"You allowing that girl to get pregnant, it's so dangerous for her health. When I heard that not only was she pregnant but she also had this liver problem, I knew she may not survive it."

In the clip, she revealed that she heard Aunty Ajara was not only pregnant but also had a liver condition.

"Because that health condition is just too much for her."

Upon hearing this, the young lady said she feared that the actress might not survive due to her health issues.

She continued:

"If I ever find out the man who was involved with Ajara to the extent of impregnating her, I will support him being castrated."

Her statement attracted attention on social media, with many people taking to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady speaks about Aunty Ajara

OLAMIPOSI said:

"But they said she gave birth yesterday na what’s this."

MO stressed:

"Pls respect her name she is old enough, may her soul rest in peace."

📞MeRazzy added:

"Omo She Only Wanted To Be A MOM."

Bisbiantos noted:

"She is old enough to decided wat she want."

Ocent shared:

"Is like you guys did not hear me I say untimely death will not be your portion."

Ms.Lamide💐 stressed:

"Why you Dey blame the guy? They both enjoyed it now. What if she wanted to get pregnant too? And she said in one of her interviews that she has been pregnant before but she lost the baby. Don’t put blame on any one please."

𝐑𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 added:

"We can’t blame the guy too though cause we don’t know the mutuality and agreement between them…..aunty ajara would also want to have a child nah 😪🫩."

KEHINDE ENITAN shared:

"Why should they jail the man? Is it a r? Una go just open mouth Dey talk anyhow. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

𝐒𝐡𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐚𝐡🎱💕❤️❣︎𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢 wrote:

"I no just like you for any reason tbh cause why be say bad news dey sweet you."

Hairlite_beautyhub✨ said:

"What do you mean? Like she is matured enough to know what she want for herself which I believe she probably consented it."

