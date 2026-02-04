A Nigerian lady who went to the same university with Ifunanya Nwangene has spoken out days after her death

The young lady spoke about the beautiful times they had together and what the late singer told her about sleep years back

She also shared a photo showing the rare items the singer gave her when they were both still at the university

Four days after the death of Ifunanya Nwangene, who died at an Abuja hospital after being bitten by a venomous snake, a friend of the late singer who went to school together her has shared what the singer gave her 10 years ago during their faculty week event.

The friend took to her Facebook page to mourn Ifunanya after hearing of her death, while also speaking about the time they spent together.

Friend remembers late singer Ifunanya Nwangene after venomous snake bite. Photo Source: Facebook/ Christiana Aneke/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Friend remembers singer Ifunanya

Christiana Aneke, in her Facebook post, explained that when she and Ifunanya were newly admitted to the university, she never imagined that years later she would be mourning her.

Speaking about what the late singer gave her 10 years ago during their university faculty week, she wrote:

"Ifunanya Nwangene, Facebook just reminded me of this picture I took ten years ago, and looking at the picture, the wristwatch and red muffler I’m wearing, you gave them to me to use for our Faculty week for freshers (FESSA)."

"This was when we were newly admitted into school… Ah Ifu, if anyone had told me that 10 years later I would be making this kind of post for you, I for first slap that person 😭😭😭😭."

"I don’t normally feel this way when I lose someone… the only time I felt like this was when I lost my dad 14 years ago, but Ifu, this your own pain me."

"I remember the sweet and gentle way you speak."

"Do you remember the day you said to me, ‘Christiana, even if I’m still sleeping, I know when you’ve woken up,’ and I asked how… You said every time I wake up, I stretch my hands and fingers, so the sound wakes you up too."

Friend of late Ifunanya Nwangene shares gift singer gave 10 years ago. Photo Source: Facebook/ Christiana Aneke/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Speaking further about her death after being bitten by venomous snakes, she added:

"What the heck are snakes, not even normal snakes but cobras and a black whatever una call, doing in someone’s apartment? And to think of the fact that when she got to the hospital she wasn’t attended to immediately because Nigerian hospitals don’t have snake antidote. Ah, this thing dey pain me… Abuja for that matter."

"If this was actually spiritual, those who are responsible, God will judge you 💔."

"Rest on, my Ifu, as I fondly call you 🕊️."

Reactions as lady mourns Ifunanya Nwangene

unique blessing wrote:

"Chia so sad😭😭😭 so you know her? Someone posted her pic not quite long. Chia may get soul find rest in Jesus name."

Modupe Florence added:

"May her gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace ijmn."

Anthony shared:

"This is sad. God help us. May her soul rest in peace."

Madu said:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace amen."

Source: Legit.ng