After the death of Nanyah from a snakebite, a Nigerian lady shared her similar experience when she was bitten by a snake

She mentioned why a hospital she visited after a snakebite refused to give her anti-venom despite it being available

Many reacted as she shared the unusual thing the hospital told her to do instead, sparking reactions from netizens

Nigerians have been thrown into mourning following the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

Reacting to the singer’s death, a Facebook user shared how a hospital refused to give her anti-venom despite it being available.

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Snakebite survivor says hospital denied her anti-venom

Identified on Facebook as Okafor Christabel, the young lady shared what happened when she was bitten by a snake.

She mentioned why the clinic she visited refused to administer her anti-venom to her.

Her Facebook post read:

“Please na, stop reposting the snake video. I couldn't sleep last night and I've thrown my phone away many times this morning alone.

“I'm a snake bite survivor, seeing these videos is traumatizing for me. I'm sure you don't know that snake bite comes with high anxiety, the level of panicking it comes with will last you a life time. Na fear dey first kee person.

“And the people getting shocked at hearing that a hospital in Nigeria doesn't have antivenom drugs, I understand you people.

“But I'm not shocked because when I was bitten, Unizik clinic said they had only two venom drugs and they cannot afford to waste it on me. Said I should have come with the snake so they'd confirm if it's venomous or not before they inject me the antivenom.

“As a Nigerian, protect yourself. The best treatment you can ever get is prevention.”

She added in the comments:

“Even when they finally got to see that I truly needed help, the pharmacist wasn't reachable and they had no key to the store room.”

Reactions trail snakebite survivor's experience

Igwe Glory said:

"Was just pressing my phone til around 2.i slept small e no gree me I woke up again .i hate that creature like mad..and my neighbour killed small one last year for this compound."

Krizz Ibeh said:

"They can't waste it on you." They actually said that??? The most dangerous thing that can happen to anybody now isn't being kidnapped or robbed again. It's to be at the mercy of the Nigerian healthcare system because what's with the stories I'm hearing these days."

Aanu Oluwa Po said:

"I can relate very well,till now,I fear anything the crawls,millipede o, centipede o, worms o anything at all I am still traumatized."

In a related story, three Nigerians who had been bitten by snakes in the past shared how they survived without anti-venom.

Source: Legit.ng